2023/6/3 – New music by WHATUPRG, K-WAK, Junyah. Flashbacks from a record label that’s coming back…

New music by WHATUPRG, K-WAK, Junyah… Flashbacks from an 30 year old record label that’s coming back, Grapetree Records.
Playlist:
“Been About It (ft. Lecrae)” by Andy Mineo
“Pick your head up son (ft. Javy XI & Kaden Jordan)” by Christopher Sone Franklin
“Time (ft. Selah the Corner & Carolinah Blu)” by A.I. the Anomaly
“Have You Any Love For Me?” by Lil’ Raskull
“Faithful (ft. Femmie)” by Si Knightly
“All I Have” by NF
“Nations (ft. Reblah)” by Vonte Grace
“Make It Right” by Antonious
“Don’t Mind Me” by K-WAK
“Seven Laps” by Marksman Lloyd
“1994 (ft. Foure)” by B Cooper
“God Made a Way” by WHATUPRG
“TYJ (ft. The Plowman)” by Junyah
“Illradiation (ft. Earthsuit, ill harmonics)” by E-Roc
“W.D.Y.K.A.G? (ft. Propaganda)” by Kings Kaleidoscope
“The Fringe” by The Procussions
