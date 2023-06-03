2023/6/3 – New music by WHATUPRG, K-WAK, Junyah. Flashbacks from a record label that’s coming back…

New music by WHATUPRG, K-WAK, Junyah… Flashbacks from an 30 year old record label that’s coming back, Grapetree Records.

Playlist:

“Been About It (ft. Lecrae)” by Andy Mineo

“Pick your head up son (ft. Javy XI & Kaden Jordan)” by Christopher Sone Franklin

“Time (ft. Selah the Corner & Carolinah Blu)” by A.I. the Anomaly

“Have You Any Love For Me?” by Lil’ Raskull

“Faithful (ft. Femmie)” by Si Knightly

“All I Have” by NF

“Nations (ft. Reblah)” by Vonte Grace

“Make It Right” by Antonious

“Don’t Mind Me” by K-WAK

“Seven Laps” by Marksman Lloyd

“1994 (ft. Foure)” by B Cooper

“God Made a Way” by WHATUPRG

“TYJ (ft. The Plowman)” by Junyah

“Illradiation (ft. Earthsuit, ill harmonics)” by E-Roc

“W.D.Y.K.A.G? (ft. Propaganda)” by Kings Kaleidoscope

“The Fringe” by The Procussions

