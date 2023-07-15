2023/7/15 – New Lecrae, Peabod, Guvna B, and more. Recent tracks, flashbacks and retro inspired.

Show notes
New tunes by Lecrae, Peabod, Guvna B, Vonte Grace and more. Recent tracks, flashbacks and retro inspired.
“Something from Nothing (ft. Awon)” by Imperial & K.I.N.E.T.I.K.
“Showtime” by Q-Flo
“Old School” by Vonte Grace
“Terraform (ft. Brandi Price)” by Propaganda
“Sidewalk Psychology (ft. Ryland Junior)” by The Profit
“All God (ft. 1K Phew)” by J-Nibb
“Have a Nice Day (ft. 1K Phew)” by Tedashii
“Amplify (ft. Darkovibes)” by Guvna B
“Praise His Name” by Revive The Youth (R.T.Y)
“Deep Cuts” by PEABOD
“The Most Identifiable Subject (ft. Randy Mason, Nfors, Kris-Bo)” by Krosswerdz
“Capital G (ft. Manchild)” by Krum (Playdough)
“John Wick” by Rap Is A Martial Art
“Set Sail (Factors Of The 7)” by DJ Maj
“Right Back” by Jor’dan Armstrong
“Your Power (ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard)” by Lecrae
“You Got It” by Trip Lee
