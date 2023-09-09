2023/9/9 – New music by Genesiz, Derek Minor and Regenerit

Show notes

New music by Genesiz, Derek Minor and Regenerit.

Playlist:

“Have a Nice Day (ft. 1K Phew)” by Tedashii

“Third Day” by Derek Minor

“Talk About God (w/ JKZN)” by Young C

“Deployed” by Sole Option

“All God (ft. 1K Phew)” by J-Nibb

“Don’t Eat Crow” by A.I. the Anomaly

“Lord Have Mercy (ft. Scribe & Rel McCoy)” by Orijin

“Come Through Me (ft. Malex, Braille & Infored)” by Sivion

“Sunshine” by Ruslan

“Stay Strong (ft. Jonnie 3:16)” by Izzy n The Profit

“DJ Manuel (Turntablism 101)” by John Reuben

“Deep Cuts” by PEABOD

“Set Sail (Factors Of The 7)” by DJ Maj

“Burg Slang (ft. J.Solo & DJ Sureshot)” by Beanies & Snapbacks

“Thanks for the Update” by Regenerit

“Every Knee Shall Bow (ft. Datin)” by Cephas

“Still I Rise” by Genesiz

“Fly Away (ft. Datin, Dillon Chase, Ambassador & J. Rice)” by Phathom

