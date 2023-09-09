Home » 2023/9/9 – New music by Genesiz, Derek Minor and Regenerit
2023/9/9 – New music by Genesiz, Derek Minor and Regenerit

2023/9/9 – New music by Genesiz, Derek Minor and Regenerit

Show notes

New music by Genesiz, Derek Minor and Regenerit.

Playlist:

“Have a Nice Day (ft. 1K Phew)” by Tedashii
“Third Day” by Derek Minor
“Talk About God (w/ JKZN)” by Young C
“Deployed” by Sole Option
“All God (ft. 1K Phew)” by J-Nibb
“Don’t Eat Crow” by A.I. the Anomaly
“Lord Have Mercy (ft. Scribe & Rel McCoy)” by Orijin
“Come Through Me (ft. Malex, Braille & Infored)” by Sivion
“Sunshine” by Ruslan
“Stay Strong (ft. Jonnie 3:16)” by Izzy n The Profit
“DJ Manuel (Turntablism 101)” by John Reuben
“Deep Cuts” by PEABOD
“Set Sail (Factors Of The 7)” by DJ Maj
“Burg Slang (ft. J.Solo & DJ Sureshot)” by Beanies & Snapbacks
“Thanks for the Update” by Regenerit
“Every Knee Shall Bow (ft. Datin)” by Cephas
“Still I Rise” by Genesiz
“Fly Away (ft. Datin, Dillon Chase, Ambassador & J. Rice)” by Phathom

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/864

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

