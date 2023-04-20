2023 Capital TV Program Spring Promotion Conference Opening Ceremony and Drama Series Development Forum Held in Beijing_Guangming.com

On April 19, the opening ceremony of the 2023 Capital TV Program Spring Promotion Conference was successfully held in Beijing.

The opening ceremony attracted nearly a hundred people from various provinces and cities, TV stations, industry circles, and academic circles. The drama development forum is the opening forum of the 2023 Capital TV Program Spring Promotion Conference. The theme of the drama development forum is the innovative development of TV dramas and online dramas in the big audio-visual era. Li Jingsheng, vice president of the China Federation of Radio and Television Social Organizations, Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQiyi, and Deng Xiangdong, deputy director of the Radio, Film and Television Information Network Center of the State Administration of Radio and Television, were invited to attend the forum and deliver keynote speeches. Wang Xiaohui, President and Chief Content Officer of iQiyi Professional Content Business Group (PCG), Zhao Yifang, Chairman of Huace Film and Television Group, Hou Hongliang, Chairman of Dongyang Noon Sunshine Film and Television Co., Ltd., Bai Yicong, Founder and CEO of Linghe Culture (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. , screenwriter and writer Zhao Dongling, director, screenwriter, producer, and producer Xu Jizhou were invited to participate in the summit dialogue entitled “Type and Quality of Drama Creation in the Big Audio-Visual Era”. host.

In his keynote speech entitled “Several Trends in Current Drama Creation”, Li Jingsheng pointed out eight creative trends in the development of Chinese drama creation: first, the trend of thematic creation gradually becoming routine and high-quality; Second, costume dramas are gradually moving away from fiction to reality, and historical dramas are ready to go; third, revolutionary historical themes are striving to find new content, new types, and new expressions; fourth, the current and chronological nature of realistic dramas The trend of intertwining is taking shape; the fifth suspense-related drama is striving to pursue the trend of having greater social connotation and exploring more human depth within the genre; sixth, new themes and new expression techniques are constantly being tried and explored Seventh, the trend of integration and complementarity of TV dramas and online dramas deserves everyone’s attention; Eighth, the two-way cooperation and two-way trend of literature and film and television.

Gong Yu, founder and CEO of iQiyi, pointed out in the keynote speech that the market has recovered and the film and television industry has become more rational after the epidemic. Creation needs to adhere to long-termism and abandon the speculative idea of ​​getting rich in the short term. He believes that No. 1 iQiyi pursues high quality while pursuing diversity. Second, iQiyi has the function of production, and more of a broadcast platform, so it calls for innovation and newcomers. Third, creators need to make a big show and not pander to it. Fourth, drama production organizations rely on technological innovation to improve management. Fifth, iQiyi inherits its main business, understands politics, and talks about policies.

Deng Xiangdong, deputy director of the Radio, Film and Television Information Network Center of the State Administration of Radio and Television, pointed out in a keynote speech entitled “Lighting up the new vision of drama dissemination, leading the new trend of upward goodness” that in December 2019, the “China Audiovisual Big Data” (CVB ) brand officially releases data to the public. At present, the system has gathered a large amount of user viewing behavior data, including more than 200 million cable TV and IPTV households, and more than 200 million Internet TV households. It connects with 115 cable TV and IPTV operators across the country and analyzes channels. The number exceeds 3,000, and the total number of viewing behaviors stored and processed exceeds 2.5 trillion. In terms of TV drama data in the past three years, from the perspective of broadcasting, the total number of TV drama broadcasts is 230,000 episodes per year, of which 2022 will increase by 5,000 episodes compared with the previous year, and the total broadcast time will increase from 148,000 hours in 2020 to 2022 154,000 hours per year, the huge data side confirms the prosperity of TV drama supply side creation. From the perspective of ratings, the audience size covered by TV dramas is increasing year by year. The arrival rate will increase from 85.1% in 2020 to 88.7% in 2022, and the average viewing time per household will increase from 62.4 minutes in 2020 to 71.5 minutes. Judging from the data of live broadcast and rewatching, the proportion of TV live broadcast and rewatching ratings ranks first among all program types, exceeding 30%, of which the proportion of rewatching viewing is close to 40%. Among the prime-time TV dramas, the number of premiere (new) TV dramas accounted for more than 30%, and the creation of new dramas showed a trend of streamlining. The average number of episodes per drama was reduced from 40.9 to 36.9 episodes. Diversified, while maintaining a strong ratings competitiveness, the average ratings of each episode of the prime-time first broadcast is about 4 times or more than that of the reruns. In the first quarter of this year, TV dramas accounted for 32.4% of broadcasting and viewing of various types of programs on national satellite TV channels, and 34.3% of viewing. The relationship between supply and demand is in a basically balanced state.

In the summit dialogue, Wang Xiaohui, President and Chief Content Officer of iQIYI Professional Content Business Group (PCG); Zhao Yifang, Chairman of Huace Film and Television Group; Hou Hongliang, Chairman of Dongyang Noon Sunshine Film and Television Co., Ltd.; CEO Bai Yicong; screenwriter and writer Zhao Dongling; director, screenwriter, producer, and producer Xu Jizhou, and founder of “Movie and Film” Li Xingwen, conducted in-depth exchanges on the genre and quality of drama creation in the big audio-visual era.

The distinguished guests put forward their own opinions and suggestions on the current challenges and opportunities faced by the film and television industry. The collision of ideas on how to solve the problem of drama creation in the big audio-visual era further deepened the understanding.