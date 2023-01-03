Years: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Career Luck: 1½ ★

Fortune: 1★

Love luck:½ ★

Health luck:½★



This year is the Chong Tai Sui year for friends of the Rooster, so it is easy to have changes in relationship, career and residence. This year’s fleeting fortune is not good. If you don’t be vigilant, you will hit a wall everywhere and get burned. This year’s work will be relatively busy, and if you commit the Tai Sui, you will encounter many obstacles or accidents, so you must keep a low profile and follow the rules. This year’s wealth luck is lacklustre, and there will be a crisis of big bankruptcy. You must take care of your property and avoid squandering and risky investment. Changes are prone to occur in terms of relationships this year, perhaps breaking up, getting married, or having children, so we must be more careful in maintaining them. In terms of health, this year is prone to bloody disasters, especially for women. In addition to being careful when going in and out, you must also pay attention to your emotional and psychological states.

