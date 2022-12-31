In 2023 my heart will beat among the stars, but it will be a machine that will make it beat faster than you”. It was 1970 when Caterina Caselli launched into forecasts for the year that is about to begin. Let’s just say she didn’t get it right. Today’s problems are not those of floating in space kept alive by a pacemaker but of safeguarding what remains of our human society and the environment that hosts it.

The automotive world is part of this problem and could also become part of the solution provided it knows how to renew itself profoundly. The coming year will be decisive. Because times are short and painful choices can no longer be postponed.

The cost problem

The first is that of costs. With the prices of raw materials growing rapidly and those of batteries always on the rise, the knot to be solved, at least in Europe, is that of 2035. Does it make sense to maintain the goal of the end of heat engines within twelve years? And if so, with what consequences?

The risk is that private mobility, a mass phenomenon throughout the twentieth century, will once again become a prerogative of the upper middle classes. The figures are provided by a study by AlixPartners: the cost of raw materials of a traditional car is on average, in the USA, 3,662 dollars. That of an electric car is over $8,200. There is no reason to believe that that difference in Europe is significantly different. On the contrary, it is to be imagined that with the increase in market demand, the prices of the metals needed to make the batteries will continue to increase. All factors that tend to divide the market between traditional low-cost utility cars and electric vehicles which, despite the incentives, are becoming unattainable for growing parts of medium-low incomes.

Farewell to small cars

The indirect consequence of these trends is the one cited by a study by Automotive news: “High production costs and the chip crisis are pushing European manufacturers to set aside the production of small cars and focus on SUVs”. Will 2023 really mark the beginning of the end for small cars? That is, the decline of the symbolic models of the second half of the last century? It would be an unpredictable outcome in many respects. Because one would have expected that the transition from the internal combustion engine to the electric one, which is simpler to build and with far fewer components, would have had the opposite effect, that of simplifying production processes and reducing costs. So much so that for two years now the approaching deadline of 2035 has already caused significant reductions in personnel in European car factories.

Price parity

A very high social cost which, however, should have resulted in a reduction in expenses for the builders. There has certainly been and will be a reduction, but it will not be sufficient to compensate for the increase in the cost of energy and raw materials for batteries.

Compared to the forecasts of a few years ago, the reduction in the cost of electric cars that was imagined would occur, as always happens, with the increase in production, has actually been quite slow. So much so that today it is unrealistic to hypothesize the achievement of the objective of equal price between a car with an internal combustion engine and one with an electric motor in the short term. This also explains why market penetration of battery-powered cars is slower than expected. In June 2022, plug-in hybrid and fully electric cars together accounted for 18.7 percent of the market in Europe. The study by Alix Partners argues that in 2028 that share will rise to 44 percent and in 2035 it will be 83 percent.

Analysts predict that in 2023 the global four-wheeler market will recover after the decline of the last two years linked to the effects of the pandemic. But sales trends are only partly influenced by the battle over green engines that affects Europe and to a lesser extent North America. Because next year the cars sold in the world should be around 87 million against 78 million this year. But a third of these vehicles will be sold in China.

The Chinese invasion

One in three cars sold in the world is bought by a Chinese. It is assumed that in 2026 that market will exceed the threshold of 30 million pieces sold. This explains why Europe can certainly decide the timing of the end of the production of fossil engines within its borders but will hardly be able to impose similar policies on a market that represents three times the registrations of the Old Continent. And that seems to go in the opposite direction. In July, the Beijing government, which had pushed hard on electrification in previous years, chose to exempt from tax the purchase of low-engined cars (under 2 litres) with internal combustion engines. The change of course is linked to the need to support sales in a market represented by 90 percent of small cars. So in the coming year the dear old small car that risks going down in the West could rise again in the East.