The most fascinating thing about fashion is that it lasts forever.On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Longfor Chongqing North City Paradise Street, Chongqing Fashion and Art Week SS2023 will be held.It not only grasps the current trend of the city, but also serves as a model for the resonance output of local culture and fashion.Longfor Chongqing Beicheng Paradise Street and ELLE jointly explore the “endless realm” of fashion and art.

Trends come and go, and the theme of this Chongqing Fashion Art Week is “Endless Realm”, which shows their attitude towards fashion pursuit, endless thinking and exploration, and becomes the protagonist of fashion. Trendy activities are coming one after another, digital artist Huizhou’s first offline digital believer’s artwork in the country, an immersive digital art show, the first show of avant-garde designer brand in Southwest China, on-site signing and sale of Bridge’s main brand PUK… a collection of fashion, art, The grand ceremony of music and fashion begins here.

The Endless Realm, the Grand Ceremony Begins

Does fashion have boundaries?

Where will the ever-changing trend change go?

In the endless fashion journey, only by continuous exploration can we always grasp the right to speak in fashion and achieve a unique style.

2023 Chongqing Fashion Art Week x ELLE

An immersive ceremony integrating fashion, art and music is being staged on Beicheng Paradise Street. Guests from all walks of life gathered for Jianyan dialogues to usher in a new era.

They are the most loyal practitioners of fashion, and they have carved their love for fashion and the spirit of exploration into their bones. They bring the spirit of fashion into different fields, insisting that the self is the style. Pioneer fashion critic, leading the dialogue Longfor Chongqing Beicheng Paradise Street.

Travel between real and virtual worlds

Start exploring the future

Cooperate with digital artist Huizhou to create a pioneering digital art field with the “Digital Believers” series, integrating Eastern and Western aesthetic tastes and futuristic imagination. The delicate character texture and futuristic design, between vastness and subtlety, virtuality and reality, thinking about free will, eternity and eternity are always inspired.

2023 Chongqing Fashion Art Week x ELLE

The pursuit of fashion is not only the experience and pursuit of fashion, but also the process of gradually forming and stabilizing personal style while pursuing fashion, and achieving self-enjoyment and self-pleasure.Put your hands together and become fashion believers together.

Pioneer show, fashion linkage

Focusing on trends, Longfor Chongqing Beicheng Paradise Street joins hands with LAB SICKLE, LE SELECT, and MERAK SHOWROOM to bring together pioneering designer brands at home and abroad to create an immersive show.

2023 Chongqing Fashion Art Week x ELLE

Excavating individual colors and boldly expressing the current fashion attitude is the direction of future fashion. Surprisingly, in the experimental show space, there are not only French avant-garde aesthetics from Parisian fashion houses like PACO RABANNE, but also KIMHEKIM and ZIMMERMANN, who interpret contemporary women’s attitude of softness and rigidity and exquisite retro style. Pioneering designer brands such as LUO JING, ATZILUTH, MOLIIIN and DISPEL DOOM tell unique fashion narratives by deconstructing silhouettes from a keen perspective.

From the perspective of brand diversification, whether it is an international pioneer brand, a distinctively representative women’s clothing brand or a pioneer designer brand, the diversified niche design mining perspective reflects the unique fashion choices and presentations of Beicheng and United Buyers. , has a deep insight into the diversified and differentiated style choices of current consumer needs, and also contains a connection with Chongqing’s local characteristic culture.

EP YAYING, JORYA, ICICLE and more brand shows are coming one after another.In this brand show, there are many merchants from the venue, which link and multi-dimensionally empower the venue and off-site, organically integrate fashion trends with offline stores, and bring consumers a cutting-edge fashion experience while truly achieving Bring cutting-edge practice to the ground.

Local culture, resonance incubation

In the southwest, the Sichuan-Chongqing area has its own local culture and art. From the traditional drama that has been passed down to the present, to the Sichuan-Chongqing dialect rap culture that is popular all over the country in the contemporary context, the historical context and contemporary art blend together.

Longfor Chongqing Beicheng Paradise Street and Hip-Hop singer Bridge jointly incubated Chongqing local cutting-edge fashion brand PUK (Peaceful United Kingdom), based on Hip-Hop culture and youth power. Vibrant and rich colors, product craftsmanship with interesting details, the Hip-Hop style of the 90s combined with contemporary trend language. The adventurous and innovative spirit makes PUK and Hip-Hop lovers not only resonate in music and clothing, but also communicate in creativity, culture and lifestyle.Fashion and the street are inseparable, and youth culture is gradually rewriting the pattern of today’s fashion with the power of “back wave”.

PUK’s first pop-up store in China will open on January 15th. In the event called “Paradise”, not only will there be a limited edition in Chongqing city, but the manager Bridge will also sign the sale in person. After the event, DJ ZINO was also invited to bring the audience an immersive digital art electronic music closing party at the closing event.

As a new fashion brand in Chongqing, in addition to being based on the perspective of youth, PUK also has a unique local cultural atmosphere. With clothing as the carrier, the bustling streets of Chongqing, with diverse and rich colors, have become the design inspiration of the brand. And the creative prints derived from the word “CHONGQING” often appear on clothing with a hip-hop attitude like a declaration.

self reinvention,keep pace with the times

For the ever-changing fashion pursuits of the new generation of consumers, as a trendy landmark in the city, it not only needs all-inclusive products, but also needs to continuously output rich and diverse cultural experiences. Behind Endless Realm is Beicheng’s endless exploration of fashion and art over the past few years and its youthful upgrade that keeps pace with the times.

The 20th anniversary concept blockbuster uses “Begin Again” as the motto of Beicheng to achieve self-renewal through brand upgrading and space innovation in the past 20 years. In the past 20 years of transformation and growth, it has not only continued to introduce the first brand and first store, but also as a cultural incubator that resonates with the city. In the fashion exploration of continuous self-innovation, the holding of many fashion trends has also made Beicheng lead the trend of Chongqing to renew and upgrade , expanding and reshaping the boundaries of urban fashion aesthetics. Help Chongqing Guanyinqiao Commercial District to build a world-class commercial district, and assist the construction of an international consumption center city.

video

The fashion protagonist this time is Chongqing. Examine and reshape itself from a pioneering perspective, endow trendy landmarks and even cities with new fashion and vitality, explore endless realms with Longfor Chongqing Beicheng Paradise Street, and open up the future of fashion.

