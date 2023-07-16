2023 Emmy Awards Nominations Revealed: Surprises, Snubs, and Standouts

The 2023 Emmy Awards nominations have been announced, and there are some exciting surprises among the list of actors, actresses, and series. This year marks the 75th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony. One notable surprise is the 27 nominations received by the series “Succession.” Another surprise is the nomination of Daniel Radcliffe, known for his role as Harry Potter, in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category for his performance in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Here is a roundup of some of the nominees in various categories:

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

– Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man” (Star Plus)

– Brian Cox for “Succession” (HBO Max)

– Kieran Culkin for “Succession” (HBO Max)

– Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul” (Netflix)

– Pedro Pascal for “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

– Jeremy Strong for “Succession” (HBO Max)

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

– Sharon Horgan for “Bad Sisters” (Apple Tv+)

– Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets” (Paramount+)

– Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Paramount+)

– Bella Ramsey for “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

– Keri Russell for “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

– Sarah Snook for “Succession” (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

– F. Murray Abraham for “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

– Nicholas Braun for “Succession” (HBO Max)

– Michael Imperioli for “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

– Theo James for “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

– Matthew Macfadyen for “Succession” (HBO Max)

– Alan Ruck for “Succession” (HBO Max)

– Will Sharpe for “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

– Alexander Skarsgard for “Succession” (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

– Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

– Elizabeth Debicki for “The Crown” (Netflix)

– Meghann Fahy for “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

– Sabrina Impacciatore for “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

– Aubrey Plaza for “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

– Rhean Seehorn for “Better Call Saul” (Netflix)

– J. Smith-Cameron for “Succession” (HBO Max)

– Simona Tabasco for “The White Lotus” (HBO Max)

And many more nominations across various categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Limited Series, and Best Comedy Series.

The 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 18 at 5:00 pm. It will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. The gala will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and it will be attended by nominated actors, actresses, and other Hollywood personalities.

Stay tuned for the winners of the 2023 Emmy Awards and the highlights from the star-studded event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

