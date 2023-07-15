2023 Emmy Awards: The List of Nominations for Actors, Actresses, and Series Revealed

Title: “2023 Emmy Awards Nominations Revealed: Daniel Radcliffe and ‘Succession’ Lead the Pack”

Subtitle: “The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards promises a star-studded celebration of excellence in television”

Los Angeles, CA – The anticipation for the 2023 Emmy Awards is building as the official list of nominees for the prestigious Primetime Emmy Awards has been unveiled. This year marks the 75th edition of the annual ceremony, and it promises to be a night filled with excitement and surprises.

One of the standout surprises includes the critically acclaimed series “Succession” collecting an impressive 27 nominations, solidifying its place as a frontrunner for multiple categories. Perhaps the most unexpected nomination comes from beloved actor Daniel Radcliffe, famous for his portrayal of Harry Potter, who has been nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie for his role in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

As fans eagerly await the star-studded event, let’s take a look at the list of actors, actresses, and series nominated for the 2023 Emmy Awards. In the Best Actor in a Drama Series category, notable nominees include Jeff Bridges for “The Old Man,” Brian Cox for “Succession,” and Bob Odenkirk for “Better Call Saul.” Meanwhile, the Best Actress in a Drama Series category features talents like Sharon Horgan for “Bad Sisters” and Elisabeth Moss for “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series offer an impressive lineup of talent, including F. Murray Abraham for “The White Lotus” and Jennifer Coolidge for “The White Lotus.” These performances showcase the range and brilliance of these actors that captivated audiences throughout their respective series.

In the Limited Series category, Outstanding Lead Actress nominations include accomplished performers such as Lizzy Caplan for “Fleishman Is in Trouble” and Dominique Fishback for “Swarm.” Notably, Daniel Radcliffe earns another nod, this time for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his remarkable turn in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

From comedies comes a range of exceptional talent, with Outstanding Lead Actress nominees like Christina Applegate for “Dead to Me” and Rachel Brosnahan for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Bill Hader earns recognition for his outstanding portrayal in “Barry” in the Best Actor in a Comedy Series category.

The Emmy Awards extend their reach to other genres, including competition shows and talk shows. Recognizable programs like “The Amazing Race,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and “Top Chef” vie for the title of Best Competition Show, while “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” compete for Best Talk Show.

The highly anticipated 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled for September 18 at 5:00 pm. Fans can watch the ceremony on NBC and Peacock streaming service, eager to see who will take home the prestigious awards. The event will take place at the iconic Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where top actors, actresses, and influential figures from Hollywood will gather for this memorable occasion.

Be sure to mark your calendars and join in celebrating the finest talents the television industry has to offer at this year’s 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

### IT MAY INTEREST YOU

– Earthquake in the USA today, Thursday, July 13: epicenter and magnitude, according to the USGS

– Work Permit in the United States: how to apply and requirements to do so?

– Social Security checks for July: when do you receive the payment and dates for the next month

– Family Reunification Parole: how to apply and which countries participate?