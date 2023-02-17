In the past three years, New York Fashion Week seems to have “disappeared” from the public eye. The “fading out” of well-known American fashion brands such as Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, Micheal Kors, Tory Burch, the pressure of waist designer brands, and the continuous shortening of the fashion week schedule have all made New York Fashion Week lose its competition in the market and public opinion force.

The celebrities who used to linger in the front row of fashion week shows are nowhere to be seen. And the fashion editors who rushed to get the first-hand information to report also sighed because of the lackluster New York Fashion Week. New York Fashion Week, which used to be “four-legged” with London, Paris, and Milan, has lost its former glory.

However, this state of malaise is changing in New York Fashion Week in autumn and winter 2023 this season. Return, freedom and innovation have become the main theme of New York.

Since 2017, the women’s clothing series release show has been moved to Thom Browne in Paris, and it will return to the main battlefield on Valentine’s Day. Perhaps it is because of the appointment of CFDA chairman that designer Thom Browne hopes to take this opportunity to make some “achievements”.Huge dramatic silhouette, out-of-the-ordinary shoulder line, creative splicing without rules, and childlike but perverse print designIt did earn enough attention and topics.

After a four-year absence from the New York Fashion Week shows, Alexander Wang returns with his Fall 2023 womenswear and menswear collections. New York Chinatown Center,A fashion show with the theme of “love and romance” kicked off. The close-fitting silk dresses and underwear are embellished with heart patterns and butterfly lace details, which are matched with common men’s clothing elements to add a sharp texture to women’s clothing.

The men’s ready-to-wear series, which is quite interesting, also subverts the public’s inherent perception of men’s clothing through the upgrading of fabrics and the deconstruction of binary opposites. Alexander Wang subtly blends the temperament of both genders, digging out the richer and multi-faceted expression of fashion ready-to-wear after crossing genders, which is his most sincere expression after returning to the base camp.

But it also reflects that New York Fashion Week has endowed designers with a more inclusive soil, and those unconstrained ideas and bold designs, as well as younger creative forces, have become harmonious and full of fun here.

On February 10th, Collins Strada turned the show of the 2023 autumn and winter series into a “zoo” with the theme of “Please Don’t eat my Friends”.

Models wore ready-to-wear garments made from waste and sustainable fabrics, and acted as animals on the catwalk wearing animal limb props made by Isamaya Ffrench. Putting aside the “judgment” of jokes and entertainment, the designer hopes to call the public to pay attention to animal protection issues through such a display. In addition to the transmission of hidden layers such as fabrics, such an eye-catching presentation method is undoubtedly a sustainable interpretation of fashion.

When London Fashion Week was labeled as a niche and independent label, Milan and Paris still maintained the elegant positioning of traditional fashion,The open and diverse New York Fashion Week may allow us to see another side that is different from the public perception, and it may also open up a new world for the fashion industry。

Fashion consultant Julie Gilhart once said: “If New York Fashion Week can become smaller and more refined, it may be the direction we should develop.”

On February 13th, the fourth day of New York Fashion Week, Coach and Tory Burch, two American luxury brands, brought us a feast of American exquisite fashion aesthetics.

Coach, which has a brand history of 82 years, reshaped the aesthetics and style of the brand’s classic heritage on Park Avenue in New York.Ingeniously handmade shearling and leather jackets, through younger tailoring and coloring, give these young people who travel in all walks of life in the city more freedom and more self-expression。

“The inspiration for the autumn series comes from the belief in yourself, that is, when you have the courage to express your true self, it will also affect the people around you.” Creative Director Stuart Vevers hopes,Fashion can be derived from life, rather than untouchable. Therefore, this time, different from the grand and huge system of the previous ready-to-wear shows, the exquisite and warm small-scale gathering mode is a way for the brand to try to shorten the distance between consumers and enhance emotional communication.

Similarly, Tory Burch also used a more simple and refined design in this season’s show to portray the elegance and chic of unique New York women.

There are no complicated prints, splicing of different materials, silhouettes and diverse styles, and the use of high-saturated tones in large volumes, adding more choices to urban women’s wardrobes. Capable suits and smooth tailoring dress skirts meet the dressing needs of different occasions. “Imperfection is perfection, and weakness can also become strength.” This season Tory Burch aims to convey the fearlessness and self-confidence of sticking to oneself, and encourage women to break the rules.

Freedom is the soul of the city of New York. And it has also become the theme of New York Fashion Week, where designers from various regions and nationalities can flex their muscles.

Compared with the past, the designer brands holding shows in New York Fashion Week this year are more diverse and pioneering, and the works of Chinese designers even hold up half the sky.

The brand Private Policy, founded by two young Chinese designers, Li Haoran and Qu Siying, often integrates social phenomena and environmental issues into the design language, bringing fashion expressions with discussion and long-term significance. This season takes “We are allanimals” as the theme, through denim stitching and animal totem design,Explore the connections between humans and animals, and between humans and nature.It is hoped that through the free law of growth with all things in nature, the expression of fashion is full of vitality.。

Another Chinese designer, Jason Wu, referred to the photographic works of German artist Karl Blossfeldt from 1929 to 1930 in the early 20th century to make flowers bloom in the Guggenheim Museum. The deconstructive tailoring inspired by men’s clothing is applied to feminine details such as soft and sexy chiffon lace, exploring the organic combination of life and fashion.

In addition, the successful shows of Chinese designers such as Vivienne Tam, Chocheng, Snow Xue Gao, Anna Sui, and Sandy Liang also added a variety of colors to New York Fashion Week this season.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, this has been a very bright and attractive season of New York Fashion Week both on and off the court. What is even more unexpected is that innovative business models such as commercial receptions and trade fairs, as well as designers’ reinterpretation of American fashion culture, not only inject new opportunities into New York Fashion Week, but also rekindle people’s expectations for this fashion week. .

However, for New York Fashion Week, which has not yet completely overcome the “internal and external troubles”, the diversified industrial model and entertainment marketing may be able to achieve certain results in a short period of time, and return to the center of the topic, but it may be necessary to embrace the complete “Nirvana rebirth” More challenges.WWD

author Mango

Edited by yalta, Usasa

Image source network