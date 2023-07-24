2023 FANTASY Intangible Cultural Heritage Shining China Annual Ceremony Celebrates Cultural Inheritance and Development

2023 FANTASY “Intangible Cultural Heritage Shining China Annual Ceremony” Celebrates Rich Cultural Traditions

July 19, 2023 – The Inner Mongolia Mass Art Museum in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was the venue for the grand 2023 FANTASY “Intangible Cultural Heritage Shining China Annual Ceremony.” This event, aimed at promoting and preserving China‘s intangible cultural heritage, was a resounding success.

Guided by the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Department of Culture and Tourism, the ceremony was sponsored by FANTASY magazine and co-hosted by Inner Mongolia Digital Cultural Audio-Visual Publishing Co., Ltd. and Inner Mongolia Saipanu Culture Development Co., Ltd. The Intangible Cultural Heritage Studio of Hohhot Vocational College, Inner Mongolia Gift Baita Airport Store, and Intangible Cultural Heritage Cultural Museum Baita Airport Store undertook the organization of the ceremony.

The event was divided into three parts: the Intangible Cultural Heritage Fashion Conference, the Intangible Cultural Heritage Evening Party, and the Awards Ceremony. The Intangible Cultural Heritage Fashion Conference showcased the innovative clothing designs and stunning catwalk performances of little models from the renowned brands KIDS WHITE and ADA WHITE.

The evening party, centered around the theme of cultural inheritance, provided the audience with an unforgettable audio-visual experience. Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage performed artistic acts and shared their insights, allowing everyone present to appreciate the rich history, cultural significance, and artistic value of Chinese intangible cultural heritage.

Amidst the rapidly evolving technological landscape and cultural changes, the ceremony aimed to remind individuals of the enduring value of traditional values and spiritual pursuits. The event sought to rekindle interest and awareness in intangible cultural heritage and forge connections that transcend time and space. By sincerely appreciating, protecting, and passing on these valuable cultural assets, the ceremony aimed to rejuvenate interest in the splendor of Chinese civilization.

The evening party opened with a captivating Mongolian song and dance, “Songs of the Prosperous Age,” immersing the audience in the vibrant atmosphere of the Inner Mongolian grasslands. A soul-stirring performance of the matouqin, a traditional Mongolian musical instrument, further transported attendees to the endless prairies, evoking deep emotions and memories.

Dai Shaodong, a talented new-generation singer, serenaded the audience with the timeless song “Nuannuan.” Later, Mr. Uzhina, an inheritor of Huobusi, and her students delivered a mesmerizing musical performance with the grassland singing and dancing music “Shearing the Sheep.” The Mongolian group dance “Blue Wind” and the ancient Lisu Manu Mugua music “Watching,” performed by Mr. Lumu Ade, further showcased the diversity and richness of China‘s cultural heritage.

Additionally, Chen Peiran, a prominent performer of Huangmei Opera, one of China‘s five major operas, enchanted the audience with the captivating piece “Fragrance of Huangmei Opera.” Known for its simplicity, smooth singing style, and expressive performances, Huangmei Opera contributes significantly to China‘s cultural heritage.

The Awards Ceremony celebrated the achievements and contributions of intangible cultural heritage inheritors. Instructors including Wu Rina, the inheritor of Huobusi, Lu Muad, the inheritor of Maniu Wood, Cui Xia, the inheritor of strangled enamel, Wang Qinghua, the inheritor of paper-cutting, Du Jun, the inheritor of copper engraving, Liu Yi, the traditional kite-making skill, Han Yuanjun, the inheritor of Mongolian chess, and Chen Peiran, the inheritor of Huangmei Opera performance, were honored with the “Excellent Inheritor Award of Intangible Cultural Heritage.”

Wang Jianxin, the ambassador of intangible cultural heritage, was awarded by Li Bin, general manager of Inner Mongolia Digital Culture Speaker Publishing House.

The ceremony also recognized individuals who actively propagate and promote intangible cultural heritage. The winners of the “Intangible Cultural Heritage Propaganda Officer” award included the Intangible Cultural Heritage Studio of Hohhot Vocational College, Dai Shaodong, Shen Bohuai, Zhang Yixiao, and Xu Yao. Cui Hongxu, the director of the Publishing Center of Inner Mongolia Digital Culture Speaker Publishing House, presented these awards.

In a heartwarming conclusion to the awarding session, the small inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, Allen, Zhang Jinxuan, Xu Chenxiao, Niu Yuezhu, and Zhang Mulin, alongside Zhang Yawen, the best guardian of intangible cultural heritage, were honored by Mr. Wang Jianxin, the publicity ambassador of intangible cultural heritage.

The 2023 “Intangible Cultural Heritage Shining China Annual Ceremony” organized by FANTASY magazine marked a significant stride in promoting and preserving China‘s rich intangible cultural heritage. With the active participation of numerous intangible cultural heritage inheritors and entertainers, the event provided the audience with a profound appreciation for this invaluable aspect of Chinese civilization. In showcasing the brilliance of intangible cultural heritage, this ceremony successfully propelled China‘s intangible cultural heritage onto the global stage, shining a spotlight on the nation’s cultural legacy.

