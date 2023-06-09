2023 Fashion Pop Young Filmmaker Fashion Night Shines in the Magic City

On June 8, 2023, the “2023 Fashion Pop Young Filmmaker Fashion Night” kicked off at the Shanghai Clark Harbor Yacht Club. The event is co-hosted by Huayi Brothers Fashion in conjunction with Xinshengtang Films, Upward Films, Unlimited Freedom, Hippo Films, Longyue Films, and co-organized by In the cut and Damo Xiaomo. As one of the high-profile fashion events during the Shanghai International Film Festival over the years, it has been held for more than 12 years. Huayi Brothers Fashion has gradually crossed from the fashion industry to the film and television entertainment industry, presenting a time-transcending era for the entire industry and the public. Full entertainment annual fashion festival!

Pictured: event site

On the day of the event, Mr. Wang Zhonglei, Vice Chairman and CEO of Huayi Brothers Media Co., Ltd., Mr. Zhao Lei, founder and director of the organizer Huayi Brothers Fashion, Mr. Tian Yuyu, founder of Xinshengtang Films, and Mr. Xiao Fei, Chairman and CEO of Upward Films, Mr. Zhu Weijie, Chairman of Infinity Free Culture Media, Mr. Bao Beier, President of Hippo Films, and Mr. Wu Yue, Founder of Longyue Film and Television, attended the event and delivered speeches to witness the bright moments of fashion and movies and look forward to a new journey in the future.

Picture: Speech by the leader at the event site

Photo: Mr. Wang Zhonglei, Vice Chairman and CEO of Huayi Brothers Media Co., Ltd.

Photo: Mr. Zhao Lei, founder and director of Huayi Brothers Fashion

Pictured: Mr. Bao Beier, President of Hippo Films (left) & Mr. Xiao Fei, Chairman and CEO of Upward Films (right)

Photo: Mr. Wu Yue, the founder of Longyue Film and Television

Photo: Mr. Zhu Weijie, Chairman of Unlimited Free Culture Media

At the same time, the red carpet of the “2023 Fashion Pop Young Filmmaker Fashion Night” also gathered many well-known directors, celebrity artists, and popular Douyin experts. Huang Xiaoming, Chen Sicheng, Teng Huatao, Bao Beier, Yi Nengjing and other well-known directors, producers and actors in the industry, as well as the new generation of actors Sun Yihan, Wen Junhui, Cai Zhuoyi; supermodels You Tianyi, Wang Yi, etc. were all present, and the popular and well-known blogger Piyou, Zhang Baiqiao , Nie Xiaoyu, Gao Yutian the Great Demon King, Bajie Shuoche and others attended the event, adding to the active atmosphere of the scene.

Picture: Yi Nengjing

Photo: Wen Junhui

Photo: Sun Yihan

Photo: Cai Zhuoyi

Picture: Ding Zijun

Photo: Gao Yutian, the Great Demon King

Pictured: ruffian

Pictured: Zhang Baiqiao and his wife Xiaoxue

At the same time, Huayi Brothers Fashion announced that in addition to the original brokerage, film and television, model business and other business sectors, it is also advancing in the fields of live broadcast e-commerce business and film and television casting business.

So far, I would also like to thank Maserati, Ben Sherman, Hennessy, COLMO, QuasarMD, and Shanghai Aixuan Culture Communication Co., Ltd. for their strong support for this event. After three years, the industry has gone through thousands of sails, and Huayi Brothers Fashion has never stopped moving forward and has been unswerving. Huayi Brothers fashion and industry partners went to the fashion night together again, and the future is still promising.