This year’s government work report pointed out that the prosperity and development of cultural undertakings and industries. In 2023, the creation of film and television dramas will usher in a “good start”. Behind the outstanding achievements is the adherence to realistic expression techniques in literary and artistic creation, a consistent rigorous attitude, and the creation of excellent works through continuous learning and exploration.

Big screen and small screen high-quality goods continue to highlight the aesthetic temperament with Chinese characteristics

During the Spring Festival this year, theaters across the country were crowded with people, and in some shows there were even long-lost scenes of queuing up to check tickets. Looking at the entire Chinese film Spring Festival file, the box office results of 6.7 billion yuan are exciting. “The Wandering Earth 2”, “No Name”, “Man Jianghong”, “Exchanging Life”, “Bear Infested·Stay with Me “Bear Core”” and “Deep Sea” and other 6 films The concentrated release of movies fully meets the audience’s viewing needs.

The popularity of theaters has made people feel the good momentum of a strong recovery in the film market at the beginning of the year. According to member Huangfu Yichuan, a researcher at the China Film Art Research Center, a solid script, mature production, wonderful performances, good marketing, and modern management are the basis for the 2023 Spring Festival movie “good start”. The courage and ability of Chinese filmmakers to continuously innovate in art and technology have allowed more audiences to achieve aesthetic and emotional resonance, and at the same time pushed up the Spring Festival box office.

Not only the big screen is very lively, but the small screen is also exciting. The strength of sci-fi themed works makes the audience have more imaginations about the future. The TV series “Three-Body Problem” started with the “shocking” concept of “physics no longer exists”, which aroused strong enthusiasm for watching the drama. For the sci-fi imagination of the future world, film and television people have never stopped. In 2023, from the movie “The Wandering Earth 2” to the TV series “The Three-Body Problem”, these sci-fi film and television works that focus on Chinese themes and show Chinese imagination and Chinese culture will be recognized by more and more audiences, injecting new vitality into the development of China‘s sci-fi film and television industry. Vitality and confidence.

In addition to the magnificent imagination of looking up at the starry sky, there is also a down-to-earth real life. The TV series “To a Windy Place” aired at the beginning of the year narrated the idyllic plot. Immediately after the broadcast of the TV series, it aroused strong social effects. During the Spring Festival this year, the number of online searches related to the filming locations involved in the show, such as Fengyangyi, Shaxi Ancient Town, and Xizhou in Yunnan Province, has risen sharply, and it has become a travel destination for many “drama fans”.

The online animation “Chinese Strange Story”, which consists of 8 independent stories rooted in Chinese culture, shows Chinese imagination with Chinese aesthetics, and presents the unique charm of Chinese culture with modern concepts and modern technology. From the national style to the national trend, “Chinese Strange Story” set off a wave of Chinese cultural enthusiasm, highlighting the unique aesthetic temperament with Chinese characteristics.

Member Fan Zongchai, Secretary of the Party Group of the China Television Association, Vice Chairman of the Association, and Secretary General, said: “2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In the great process of realizing Chinese-style modernization, literary and art workers have a lot to do. .In 2023, the hot drama market in the beginning of the year, let us see that the vast number of TV and Internet audio-visual art workers have devoted themselves to literary and artistic creation, deeply cultivated in life and rooted in the people, and created a batch of “out-of-the-circle” hits. Hope to open The fiery momentum of the past year can continue in future literary and artistic creations.”

Excellent works on the stage of drama come out one after another, benefiting more people offline and online

At the beginning of 2023, audiences who like to watch plays in theaters ushered in the spring of the stage. “The Peony Pavilion”, “The Story of Burning Incense”, “The Story of the Jade Hairpin”, “The Palace of Eternal Life”… The classic performances brought by the Northern Kunqu Opera Theater made the audience addicted to the drama; Actors of the National Peking Opera Company walked out of the capital and into Shandong, allowing local audiences to feel the charm of the quintessence of China; Fujian Gezai Opera “Overseas Chinese”, National Opera “Yimeng Mountain”, Kunqu Opera “Qu Qiubai”, Xi Opera “Candlelight Before” , Huai opera “Fan Gongdi”… The “New Era Stage Art Excellent Repertoire Exhibition” organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, from the excellent drama works of the 16th “Five One Project” of spiritual civilization construction, the 17th Wenhua Award From the list of award-winning works and creation support projects organized and implemented in recent years, some outstanding stage art works will be selected for demonstration performances. In addition to being staged in theaters, the repertoire is also disseminated through online performances and other methods, benefiting a wider audience.

Tian Qinxin, a national first-level director and director of the National Theater of China, said: “In recent years, digital technology has fully empowered the cultural industry and promoted two-way efforts on the supply side and the consumption side. Digital literary works have emerged as the times require. The online cloud of these works Broadcasting has innovated the way of communication, enriched people’s spiritual life, profoundly changed the way of creation, production and dissemination of literary and artistic works, and promoted the transformation, upgrading and high-quality development of the cultural industry.”

In accordance with the development requirements of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of “integration of offline and online, simultaneous development of performances and broadcasts”, literary and art units innovate and create high-quality online performances, exploring from various angles such as digitalization and marketization. Taking on the mission of the “national team of literature and art”, the National Theater of China took the lead in breaking the situation, and continuously promoted the deepening and maturity of the dual-performance fusion model of “offline performance and online performance”, so that the theater art can be spread more widely. The documentary drama “Literature and Art in the Anti-Japanese War” launched by the National Theater of China, for the first time realized the online broadcast of Chinese stage plays on 12 Internet platforms at the same time. The platform has broadcast more than 40 times.

Committee member Tian Qinxin said: “We will further explore the integration of drama and Internet technology, and build a live drama cloud performance platform and a digital intelligent performance base. In the future, the integration of drama and the Internet will not stop at live broadcast, but to realize offline drama creation and offline The comprehensive integration of online digital creation allows more people to see wonderful Chinese stories.”

