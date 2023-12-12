2023 Hainan Island International Music Festival Kicks Off with Spectacular Opening Concert

The 2023 Hainan Island International Music Festival Kicks off with a Spectacular Opening Concert

The 2023 Hainan Island International Music Festival opened with a bang at the Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center on the evening of December 10. The festival’s opening concert, led by the world-renowned conductor Van Zweden and pianist Wan Jieni, treated music enthusiasts to a mesmerizing performance of Beethoven’s classic works.

The concert, which featured Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture”, “Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37”, and “Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67”, was a resounding success, with the audience’s enthusiasm igniting the festival orchestra to perform additional songs. Wan Jieni, the festival’s founder and artistic director, expressed her gratitude to the audience by performing an additional song, “Radesky March”.

The festival orchestra, featuring elite musicians from domestic symphony orchestras such as the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, Ningbo Symphony Orchestra, and Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, showcased their remarkable talent and received warm applause from the audience.

Wan Jieni also revealed that the festival will feature a line-up of stellar performances, including the “Eternal Four Seasons” concert by violin master Lu Siqing and the Meijie New Youth Orchestra, a cross-border “Sea” concert by bass baritone singer Shen Yang and the Li Junshu Trio, and world-famous cellist Wang Jian’s “Bach in the Sunset” cello solo concert.

The 2023 Hainan Island International Music Festival, co-sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee and the Haikou Municipal People’s Government, promises to be an unforgettable musical extravaganza. The festival will run until December 24, featuring an array of performances by renowned artists such as the Robbie Potts Quartet, Grammy jazz master Richard Boehner Trio, and the Latin Project.

The opening concert of the 2023 Hainan Island International Music Festival was indeed a dazzling start to what promises to be a remarkable celebration of music and art.

Share this: Facebook

X

