2023 Hangzhou Drama Art Center heat wave performance season opens-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Colorful and exciting “art” summer 2023 Hangzhou Drama Art Center heat wave performance season opens

Hangzhou Daily News Sunshine Coast Golden Beach, wavy coconut tree camping chairs, a warm and romantic press conference opened the cool “art” summer. On June 9th, the 2023 Hangzhou Dramatic Art Center Heat Wave Performance Season was officially released, and the opening drama “The Great You” premiered at Hangzhou Dongpo Grand Theater.

This heat wave performance season is sponsored by Hangzhou Performing Arts Group and Hangzhou Drama Art Center. It focuses on the concept of “drama +”, breaks the formula, integrates body, video, exhibition, aesthetics and other art forms, and ignites the charm of drama art in the future of midsummer.

At the press conference, Hangzhou Drama Art Center also signed a school-enterprise cooperation agreement with Huace Film Academy of Zhejiang Institute of Communication. In the future, the two parties will work together to build a diverse, open, interactive and collaborative art platform, and jointly create a “Hangzhou model” for the integration of literature, art, production and education.

Let your imagination fly and create vigorously. This heat wave performance season lasted for two months, with a total of five works of different characteristics – “The Great You”, “He and Her”, “Flying Fortune”, “Pan’s Life” and “The Trojan Woman”. Among them, there are not only comedy brand repertoires with a good reputation in the market, but also brand-new original repertoires created and rehearsed by the Hangzhou Dialect No. 280 Troupe.

The opening play “The Great You” staged from June 9th to 10th is an original documentary drama created by Hang Dialect for more than half a year. It is starred by young actors from its sub-brand No. 280 Troupe. The experience is made into a stage fantasy. The play is completely based on real life. Through the narration of life flow and the emotional expression of warmth and healing, it shows the ordinary people interpreting the extraordinary.

In addition, “He and She” is an upgraded version of “Very Good”, which won the “Best Drama Award” at the 9th Wuzhen Theater Festival Youth Competition. The whole play shows strong, profound, and warm Chinese-style emotions; After several rounds of tours, the classic comedy “Flying Fortune” will be upgraded to a small theater tailor-made resident version. The witty plot is combined with an immersive viewing experience, incorporating more new elements of comedy; “Pan’s Life” The two works “The Trojan Woman” will also bring the perspective of two female directors, opening a new window of interpretation for the stories we know well. It is reported that “He and Her” and “Flying Fortune” will also start a national tour this year.

It is worth mentioning that the producers of these five works are the backbone of young people from Hang Dialect. They dare to challenge themselves, have the courage to destroy the old and create the new, and gradually play a leading role in the drama works created by themselves. At the same time, the new-generation actors of the Hangzhou Dialect No. 280 Troupe have assumed many important roles in these works, and achieved self-breakthrough through new creations and rehearsals.

This heat wave performance season will also cooperate with well-known domestic screenwriters and directors to focus on launching an art co-creation incubation plan, providing a platform for professional support and incubation for young creators and outstanding original drama works from all over the country. Since the event was launched, it has received enthusiastic responses from drama creators from all over the country, and a total of 262 entries have been received. Creators who win the “Best Heat Wave Award” will not only gain the opportunity to learn and cooperate with well-known directors and industry leaders, but their works will also be exhibited in the heat wave performance season in August, and have the opportunity to appear in the next Hangzhou drama Festival.