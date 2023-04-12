The opening concert of the 2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival focuses on elements of the Asian Games

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-12 12:07

What effect will the symphony meet with dragon boat racing and break dancing?

Last night, the opening concert of the 2023 Hangzhou International Music Festival was officially held at the Hangzhou Grand Theater. The concert included many original works, Asian Games songs, and the creative fusion of Asian Games athletics and symphony. As the opening concert of the Asian Games, Yang Yang, artistic director and chief conductor of the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra, led the entire orchestra to present a series of wonderful works that integrate music and sports and break through the traditional symphony form.

The concert kicked off with the symphonic poem “A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains”. Subsequently, from the promotion song “The Most Beautiful Scenery” hosted by the Hangzhou Asian Games, to the official theme promotion song “From Now to the Future” of the Hangzhou Asian Games, and then to the promotion song “We Are All the Same” for the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games, Lin Zixian and Chen Dashuai , Zhang Wenqin, Wang Hexiang, Yu Yueyue, Han Junyu and other singers brought Hangzhou Asian Games songs together to help Hangzhou Asian Games with the “good voice of Asian Games”.

The freshest and most anticipated part of the whole concert is the three original works created by the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra to welcome the Asian Games. “Dragon Boat Race” – the lobby drum and the symphony band, together with the Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra and the lobby drum performer Yin Fei, used music to show the lively scene of drums roaring and hundreds of boats competing for the stream, highlighting the spirit of the athletes riding the wind and waves and The excitement of the audience. How to combine martial arts and symphony orchestra? The Hangzhou Philharmonic Orchestra specially invited Hangzhou Chen Jinglun Sports School to creatively display the style of martial arts in the art form of symphony through a new adaptation of martial arts music. Breaking became an official competition event for the first time in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Hang Ai invited the break dancers of the Dragon Trap crew and the symphony orchestra to perform on the same stage with the original Breaking and symphony orchestra, allowing the audience to get a double sense of hearing and eyes. shocked.

The concert also brought a sports music ensemble, which selected representative sports songs of Asian countries that have held major international competitions, “Storm, Rainbow and Rose”, the theme song of “Volleyball Girls”, “Hand in Hand”, etc., and arranged them with symphony A new interpretation of the form of the show, allowing the audience to experience a different kind of “memory killing”.