The nomination list for the 41st Academy Awards was announced. It is noteworthy that the film “The Corridor of Justice” led the way with 16 nominations, including important awards such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress. In addition, Sammi Cheng also won her 7th Best Actress nomination in this year’s Golden Image Awards, Mao Shunyun won two nominations for Best Actress with two works, and Liu Qingyun also won the nomination for best actor this time. Gu Tianle’s “Tomorrow’s War” was nominated for the best picture, and a total of 11 awards were shortlisted in this nomination list. “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” was shortlisted for three awards, and “Lonely Walking on the Moon” was shortlisted for the Best Asian Film Award.

Best Movie:

“The Corridor of Justice”

“War of Tomorrow”

“Detective Wars”

“Dust in the Narrow Road”

“For Me at Nineteen”

Best Director:

Maggie Cheung, Guo Weilun “For Me at Nineteen Years Old”

Chen Yongshen “I still think you are the best”

Lin Sen “A Mote of Dust on a Narrow Road”

Wei Jiahui “Detective War”

He Juetian “The Corridor of Justice”

Best Actor:

Mai Peidong “The Corridor of Justice”

Yang Weilun “The Corridor of Justice”

Zhang Jicong’s “A Mote of Dust on a Narrow Road”

Lau Ching Wan “Detective War”

Anthony Wong “Youth by Day”

Best Actress:

Zhang Aijia “Lights Dim”

Su Yuhua “The Corridor of Justice”

Mao Shunyun’s “The Cultivation of a Superstar”

Sammi Cheng “Flowing Water and Falling Flowers”

Mao Shunyun “Grandma has a second”

Best New Actor:

Lu Juan’s “Family Spicy”

Lin Nuo “Youth by Day”

Liu Yingting’s “The Cultivation of a Superstar”

Zhou Hanning “Lights Dim”

Lu Juan’s “Outdated Festival”

Best Supporting Actor:

Xu Guanwen “When the Wind Blows Again”

Chen Zhanwen “I still think you are the best”

Zhang Jicong “I still think you are the best”

Lin Haifeng “The Corridor of Justice”

Luo Yongchang’s “The Cultivation of a Superstar”

Best Supporting Actress:

Yu Xiangning’s “Fate Road and Mountain Corner”

Lin Mingzhen “I still think you are the best”

“I still think you are the best” by Ivana Wong

Yang Shimin “The Corridor of Justice”

Au Jiawen “A Mote of Dust on a Narrow Road”

Best Screenplay:

Tan Guangyuan, Ye Weiping, Liang Yonghao “The Corridor of Justice”

Liu Guorui “Youth by Day”

Wei Jiahui, Chen Weibin, Mak Tianshu “Detective War”

Chung Chu-fung “A Dust on the Narrow Road”

Chen Yongshen “I still think you are the best”

Best Cinematography:

“The Corridor of Justice”

“War of Tomorrow”

“When the Wind Blows Again”

“Detective Wars”

“Dust in the Narrow Road”

Best Editing:

“The Corridor of Justice”

“War of Tomorrow”

“Detective Wars”

“For the Nineteen-Year-Old Me”

“I still think you are the best”

Best Art Direction:

Mai Zhiyun “The Corridor of Justice”

Mo Shaozong, Lin Weijian “Tomorrow’s War”

Lei Chuxiong, Huang Minxuan “When the Wind Blows Again”

Cai Huiyan “Detective War”

Zhang Wen, Liang Zixian “I still think you are the best”

Best Costume Styling:

Zhang Zhaokang “Tomorrow’s War”

“Flowing Water and Falling Flowers” by Wen Nianzhong and Guo Yanhui

Wu Lilu “When the Wind Blows Again”

Wu Zhang Shijie, Deng Ruhao “Detective War”

Ho Pei Chi “A Dust on a Narrow Road”

Best Motion Design:

Hong Jinbao, Hong Tianxiang, Yuan Heping “Band of Seven”

Huang Weiliang “Tomorrow’s War”

Lin Feng and Dong Wei “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake”

Wang Zhiwen “When the Wind Blows Again”

Huang Weiliang “Detective War”

Best Original Film Score:

“The Corridor of Justice”

“War of Tomorrow”

“When the Wind Blows Again”

“I still think you are the best”

“Dust in the Narrow Road”

Best Original Film Song:

Live Whose Life “The Corridor of Justice”

Tomorrow’s Tomorrow “Tomorrow’s War”

Rain or shine “Grandma has a second”

I lived like this for a day “Flowing Water and Falling Flowers”

Love you hard “I still think you are the best”

Best Acoustics:

“The Corridor of Justice”

“War of Tomorrow”

“Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake”

“When the Wind Blows Again”

“Detective Wars”

Best Visual Effects:

“The Corridor of Justice”

“War of Tomorrow”

“Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake”

“When the Wind Blows Again”

“Detective Wars”

Best New Director:

Lin Sen “A Mote of Dust on a Narrow Road”

He Juetian “The Corridor of Justice”

Liu Guorui “Youth by Day”

Wu Xuanhui “Tomorrow’s War”

Chen Yongshen “I still think you are the best”

Best Asian Chinese Film:

“The Grassland at the End of the Sea”

“Lonely on the Moon”

“Damn Asura”

