2023 IFSM International Fashion Star Contest Beijing Railway Audition Reshape the Definition of New Female Power- ChinaEntertainment.com

From April 15th to 16th, the 2023 IFSM International Fashion Star Competition Beijing Audition officially opened. Ms. Jin Ye, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Region of the IFSM International Fashion Star Competition and the overall champion of Miss Universe China , came to the scene in person. In addition, actor and singer Yu Zhe, Mr. International, Jin Shuo, the overall champion of the IFSM International Fashion Supermodel Competition in China , Lou Lan, a senior body and posture instructor of GFA International, and Zhu Dan, the best figure award in China of the 2022 IFSM International Fashion Star Competition, star body designer Zhu Dan, etc. also attended as judges. Award winners.

(Judges from left to right: Lou Lan, GFA international senior body and posture instructor; actor and singer Yu Zhe; IFSM International Fashion Star Contest Asia-Pacific Chairman, Miss Universe China Champion Jin Ye; Mr. International, IFSM International Fashion Supermodel Contest China District Champion Jin Shuo; 2022IFSM International Fashion Star Competition China Best Body Award, Star Body Designer Zhu Dan)

At the same time, a female influence forum named “Only This Life·Wei You Reshape” simultaneously added a positive energy to the audition. During the heated speeches and discussions of the guests and contestants, the guests aroused a lot of emotion. touch.

A total of 31 contestants participated in the sea election finals. The competition was divided into three parts: personal presentation, self-introduction and physical display. Every contestant showed his most confident side, not only expressing his declaration of participation on the stage, but also showing his personal style in many aspects.

A total of 6 awards including “Most Charming Award” and “Best Typhoon Award” were selected in the audition. Winners will have the opportunity to participate in the national finals of the 2023 IFSM International Fashion Star Competition held at the end of the year. Awarded the “FashionLady” certificate of honor.

During the performance session, a group of lovely children staged a catwalk show. They stepped out of temperament, gained confidence, and won applause from the scene.

IFSM International Fashion Star Competition – an adult group competition under the IFSM (International Fashion Super Model) competition, with the purpose of “awakening new contemporary women’s power and leading women’s inner power”, encourages women to constantly challenge themselves and express themselves. Michael Tse, Chairman of the International Fashion Supermodel Competition Committee, serves as the general counsel of the competition, and Ms. Jin Ye, the global spokesperson of the International Fashion Supermodel Competition, serves as the chairman of the Asia-Pacific region of the competition.

The Beijing Sea Selection Contest is fully supported by the brand partner of the competition, Wei Ni Body Sculpture, and brings a wonderful dress show. Winnie body carving is a high-end custom brand for women to build their dreams. Tailor-made Winnie body carving clothes can not only change the body shape, but also make women’s bodies more exquisite and curvy in daily wear. Winnie’s body-carved haute couture dresses are dedicated to creating exclusive Chinese clothing, adhering to the concept of “wearing people through clothing”, and expressing women’s elegance and self-confidence.