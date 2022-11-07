Reprinted from: WWD International Fashion News

2023 latest wedding dress trends, brides-to-be book spring wedding season

While analysts expect the number of weddings to be down in the upcoming 2023 compared to this year, enthusiasm for wedding dresses remains as strong as ever – as evidenced by the just-concluded New York Bridal Fashion Week. a little.

Wedding ceremonies, arrangements and vows are often regarded as a heritage, but this time at New York Bridal Fashion Week, there were many wedding dresses with different elements. And this also brings more interesting, more attractive and more diversified choices for brides with different habits and dressing styles, as well as weddings held in different environments and occasions.

Since last year, the sexy trend has officially returned, and designs with a higher degree of skin exposure have dominated the mainstream, but for this season’s wedding dresses, designers are obviously more inclined to be “looming” sexy, so they turned their attention to the bride their arms, using it as a canvas for bold creations.

Gloves – This elegant accessory has become a creative hit. London-based fashion house Halfpenny paired sturdy gloves with a mermaid wedding dress for a sweet and brave bride. At the same time, designers are also very exciting in the design of “sleeves”. From Honor, Dana Harel to Inbar Freiman, the addition of leg of lamb sleeves adds a lot of gorgeous retro style to the entire wedding dress. Australian-based designer Christie Nicole said: “I think interesting sleeves make the whole look better. I found that some brides like to use sleeves as a cover for their arms, while others like to use them as a fashion attitude, so I designed it. Wedding dresses with removable sleeves.”

In addition to the attention to the arm, WWD also summarizes and analyzes the six most noteworthy wedding dress design trends in the fall of 2023, and shares them with you.

The fluffy skirt like a tutu announced the official return. Cake dresses, 3D floral renditions, rich layers of different fabrics… The designers of Reem Acra, Monique Lhuillier, Amsale Marchesa Couture have reinvented this traditional wedding dress.

Puffy skirts have also appeared in designs by Houghton, Ines diSanto Couture, Francesca Miranda, Sareh Nouri and Peter Langner, and they have also given creative interpretations.

While tailoring-focused minimalism is on the runway, bridal designers are also exploring sophisticated and minimal bridal designs.

Whether it’s a suit by Scorcesa, an angular, revealing gown by KatherineTash, or a no-frills gown from Sebastien Luke, Kyha Bridal, Besa, and ElieSaab, there’s a good balance of sophistication and subtlety for women who love minimalism Styled brides offer many stunning options.

The classic bow is still one of the important elements of this season’s bridal fashion week. In this collection, bows are the decor of choice for designers.

Whether it’s oversized bows from Amsale, Eisen-Stein and Nadia Manjarrez, or embellished bows from Viktor & Rolf and Honor, they add a lot of playful and cute vibe to a wedding.

Although many brides will choose a deep V-neck or a wide-split skirt to show off their sexy body, the back is the most eye-catching position at the important moment of vowing. Therefore, in this season’s wedding dresses, there are also many dresses with elegant fronts and stunning back designs. Works by Monique Lhuillier, Francesca Miranda and Halfpenny are among the best.

Sparkling embellishments on gowns were also a staple of the season. Designers paired wedding dresses with sparkling embellishments, hoping to stop time.

The geometric arrangement of crystals on the gown brought great aesthetic impact to Rebecca Vallance and Dana Harrel’s latest bridal collection, while the fish scale sequins used by Katherine Tash and LaPointe made the mermaid fairy tale a reality.

High transparency is also one of the key words of this season’s wedding dresses, so brides who love sexy dresses will also find their favorite dresses this season.

The exquisite details on the gowns made of lace and tulle fabrics perfectly blend sensuality and elegance, while also showing the designer’s superb craftsmanship. Among them, Galia Lahav’s corset design and Christie Nicole’s three-dimensional rose are the most provocative. Attention. WWD