2023 “Mountains and Seas Screening·Surprise Kuala Lumpur” Showcases Emerging Young Directors

“2023 ‘Going to Mountains and Seas’ Young Directors Creative Support Program to Hold Screening Event in Kuala Lumpur”

From October 31st to November 2nd, the highly-anticipated 2023 “Going to Mountains and Seas” Young Directors Creative Support Program will be hosting the “Mountains and Seas Screening·Surprise Kuala Lumpur” series of activities in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This event will showcase 10 projects from the #2023山海project# that have received support for their creation. Among the screened works is the short film “The River That Holds My Hand,” directed by Chen Jianhang, which released its trailer today, creating excitement among film enthusiasts.

The trailer for “The River That Holds My Hand” offers a glimpse into an unexpected and heartwarming story. It follows a young man who embarks on a journey of discovery, holding a black and white family photo in his hand. Based on true events, the short film explores the boundary between fiction and reality, memory and existence, both inside and outside the frame. It focuses on the theme of touch, as it serves as a significant bridge to awaken memories and connect emotions.

The “Going to the Mountains and Seas” Young Directors Creative Support Program is a large-scale talent support initiative sponsored by the Yangcheng Evening News Group. Its aim is to identify, nurture, and promote exceptional young Chinese directors both domestically and internationally. The program is primarily based in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and seeks to discover and support innovative forces in the field of video creation worldwide. It provides them with the necessary resources to explore various types of short film creations, including plots, documentaries, animations, and more. By breaking through boundaries and nurturing the imagination of future Chinese video culture, the program also aims to present a fresh perspective on China to the world through visual storytelling.

To learn more about the “Mountain and Sea Project,” interested individuals can scan the provided QR code for additional information.

The esteemed team behind this initiative includes Producer Du Chuan Guilin Haili, Directors Sun Aiqun, Sun Xuan, Hu Quan, and Lin Rumin, Chief Planner Sun Chaofang, and the impressive Brand Operations team consisting of Li Yanwen, Zhu Fan, Jiang Zheng, Zheng Huaru, and Hou Shuwang. The program’s Executive Director is Lu Nanfang, with Guo Wenyu serving as the Executive Deputy Director. The article is written by Cai Chunchun, with special thanks to Shanghai Yitan Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Editor Guo Wenyu’s dedication and commitment have played a vital role in ensuring the success of this program and the upcoming screening event in Kuala Lumpur. With so many promising projects and the anticipation building, film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike can look forward to a captivating and diverse lineup of screenings during this three-day event.

As the 2023 “Going to Mountains and Seas” Young Directors Creative Support Program continues to provide a platform for talented individuals to showcase their creativity and contribute to the film industry, it is undoubtedly igniting the dreams and aspirations of aspiring filmmakers around the world.

Please stay tuned for more updates and information on this exciting film event.

Share this: Facebook

X

