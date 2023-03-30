The 2023 Sanremo Music Festival kicks off with television that crosses borders and connects Italian music with the world. At the Ariston Theatre, the dBTechnologies VIO series once again participated in such a warm and extraordinary festival.

In the small but influential Celebrity Dream Theater, the RAI technical team used VIO L210 as the main PA speakers, paired with VIO X series speakers to create a flexible and efficient sound system.

System Configuration: