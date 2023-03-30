11
The 2023 Sanremo Music Festival kicks off with television that crosses borders and connects Italian music with the world. At the Ariston Theatre, the dBTechnologies VIO series once again participated in such a warm and extraordinary festival.
In the small but influential Celebrity Dream Theater, the RAI technical team used VIO L210 as the main PA speakers, paired with VIO X series speakers to create a flexible and efficient sound system.
System Configuration:
- 10 VIO L210 as main sound reinforcement + 6 VIO S118 as cardioid subwoofer; 6 VIO L210 as front fill
- 12pcs VIO L210+4pcs VIO S118 are used as sound reinforcement for the second-floor stands; 3pcs VIO L210 speakers are used as the center channel
- 4 VIO X205+4 IG1T are responsible for the stage return of the host
- 10pcs VIO L210+2pcs VIO S118 for the red carpet at the entrance of Ariston Theater
