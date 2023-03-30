Home Entertainment 2023 Sanremo Music Festival – midifan: We focus on computer music
Entertainment

2023 Sanremo Music Festival – midifan: We focus on computer music

by admin
2023 Sanremo Music Festival – midifan: We focus on computer music

The 2023 Sanremo Music Festival kicks off with television that crosses borders and connects Italian music with the world. At the Ariston Theatre, the dBTechnologies VIO series once again participated in such a warm and extraordinary festival.

In the small but influential Celebrity Dream Theater, the RAI technical team used VIO L210 as the main PA speakers, paired with VIO X series speakers to create a flexible and efficient sound system.

System Configuration:

  • 10 VIO L210 as main sound reinforcement + 6 VIO S118 as cardioid subwoofer; 6 VIO L210 as front fill
  • 12pcs VIO L210+4pcs VIO S118 are used as sound reinforcement for the second-floor stands; 3pcs VIO L210 speakers are used as the center channel
  • 4 VIO X205+4 IG1T are responsible for the stage return of the host
  • 10pcs VIO L210+2pcs VIO S118 for the red carpet at the entrance of Ariston Theater

See also  NMIXX's debut album sold more than 220,000 copies in the first week, a new record for a girl group | Haewon | The Epoch Times

You may also like

Education confirmed that School 300 of San Isidro...

Córdoba: a judicial orderly was sentenced for asking...

Sergio Massa announced an “agro dollar” to simplify...

A member of the Cámpora would be in...

Carlos Paz will join the cities with electronic...

Pablo Urdangarín, Felipe VI’s basketball nephew, consecrates himself...

Scania will invest 27 million dollars in Tucumán...

“Argentina, 1985″: the film is projected in Alpa...

How much did the blue dollar close today,...

An interface fire caused much concern in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy