2023 SBS Entertainment Awards Grand Award Waiting List Revealed

The end-of-year award ceremonies for the three major channels are just around the corner, and the anticipation is building up. The “2023 SBS Entertainment Awards” recently released a 7-person “Grand Award Waiting List” through a trailer, leaving fans and viewers excited for the upcoming event.

In a surprising turn of events, the “Godfather of Variety Shows” Li Jingkui made a sudden appearance in the trailer. He declared, “Not everyone can win the Grand Award,” before announcing the waiting list for the Grand Award of the “2023 SBS Entertainment Awards”. The list includes popular shows and personalities, with “Girls Who Kick” and “Strange Bedfellows 2: You Are My Destiny”‘s Lee Hyun Yi being the first candidate for the Grand Prize, grabbing the attention of many.

The list also includes Zhuo Jae-hoon, Lee Sang-min, Shin Dong-yeop, Seo Jang-yup, Kim Jong Kook, and Yoo Jae Suk, all known for their significant contributions to the industry. However, the absence of Ji Seok-jin from the list has sparked a wave of public opinion, with many expressing their disappointment and questioning SBS’s decision.

In 2021, Ji Seok-jin was excluded from the Grand Prize waiting list as well, despite his active role in the program and high expectations from the public. With his repeated exclusion, many netizens have expressed their frustration, questioning SBS’s treatment of Ji Seok-jin.

The “2023 SBS Entertainment Awards” is scheduled to be broadcast at 8:35 pm (Korean time) on the 30th of this month, promising an evening filled with excitement and anticipation for the fans and viewers.

