2023 Shi Xiangyun’s 16th physical music album “Big Beauty China” will be released- China Entertainment Network

In 2023, Xiangyun’s sixteenth physical music album “Beautiful China ” was produced. This album was produced by Gehua Media Group Beijing Audio-Visual Co., Ltd. This album contains a total of 10 folk songs, 2 original folk songs “Beautiful China ” , “Auspicious Ruyi in China “, 8 national songs authorized by the China Music Copyright Association: “Hello Motherland”, “All the Best”, “Sing Liuyang River Again”, “Beautiful Mood”, “My Motherland and Me” , “ China ‘s Big Stage”, “Five-Star Red Flag”, “Yellow River Fisherman”. Shi Xiangyun’s sweet and clear voice wonderfully performed these cheerful, festive, exciting and heart-pounding songs.

The representative works of Shi Xiangyun’s original singer include: “Beautiful Military Flower”, “Wish”, “Flower Guduo”, “Chinese Rhythm”, “Picture in Picture”, “Love Warms the Heart”, “Witness Together”, “The Most Beautiful Retrograde Back View” , “The Wind Passes, Flowers Bloom and the Red Flag Floats”, “Listen to China Singing”, “Motherland”, “Youth Mission”, “Border Army Soul”, “Little Soldier Complex”, “Youth Line”, “Mission”, “Dancing in Beijing” “, “Thirty Years”, “Iron and Blood Loyalty”, “A Sergeant’s Dream”, “Singing Accompanies You to Go Far Away”, “Army Flag in My Heart”, “Where Dreams Begin”, “Beauty of Beijing”, “Flag of Honor”, “The Most Glorious Days of Being a Soldier”, “Pioneer of Supporting Austria”, “Dream Realization”, “Soldier’s Style”, “Song of Soldiers”, “Gesanghua”, “Our Milestone”, “Dream of Camouflage”, “Army Flag” “Ode”, “Follow the Party”, “Let’s Walk Together”, “Tent Flower” and so on. Shi Xiangyun has always been supported and praised by the audience. Shi Xiangyun has a soft and beautiful appearance, a magnetic and loud voice, and he has a good grasp of singing skills and the inner emotions of songs. She has sung many military works in different styles, including sonorous and powerful battle songs for the strong army, and soothing and tender hymns, expressing her infinite affection for the people, the army and the motherland in her heart. The songs sung by Shi Xiangyun are melodious and catchy, full of patriotic enthusiasm and national spirit. In her singing, we seem to see the magnificent historical pictures of the motherland, the efforts and dreams of hundreds of millions of Chinese people, mission and responsibility.

The song “Beautiful China” is impassioned and full of passion. “I praise your beautiful China. You have created a beautiful scene. I praise your beautiful China. You have nurtured billions of people.” Between the lines, there is deep affection for the motherland. . “I praise you for the beauty of China. You lead the times and write the future. I praise you for the beauty of China. This is my most sincere love.” The lyrics are warm and touching, the melody is beautiful and smooth, and Shi Xiangyun’s voice is sweet yet powerful, soothing and affectionate , Excited and high-spirited, it is exciting. Every note and every line of “Beautiful China” expresses the most sincere blessings from the sons and daughters of China to the motherland.

The whole song “Auspicious China” has a cheerful rhythm and a warm atmosphere, and the singing makes people feel passionate and excited. “Looking at the return of spring to the land, may the happiness of the world last forever, China wishes you good luck, China will work hard for you, recall the past and look at the glory of the present, and create a new chapter.” The high-spirited passion, the flying melody, the grand atmosphere, Sonorous and powerful. Shi Xiangyun’s affectionate singing voice expresses our pride and pride as a Chinese!

“Hello, Motherland” is a song that praises the motherland. The style of this song is simple and natural. Beautiful.” The song is rich in the characteristics of the times, national spirit, and easy-to-understand lyrics. Shi Xiangyun’s sweet and intoxicating singing inspires the morale of the Chinese people, expresses the infinite affection for the motherland, and sings the praises of the eternal prosperity of the motherland.

The lyrics of the song “Everything goes well” are full of strong blessings and a strong taste of the Chinese New Year. “Three hundred and sixty-five nights, the sweetest and most beautiful is New Year’s Eve, with sweet snow and honey floating in the wind, Spring Festival couplets full of auspiciousness, and wine glasses full of wealth.” Shi Xiangyun’s sweet singing voice sang the beautiful life of the sons and daughters of the Chinese people, and it is also a blessing to every Chinese, wishing the Chinese people a happy life and all the best wishes.

“Singing Liuyang River Again” is a song that praises a happy life with Liuyang River, expresses people’s love and nostalgia for Liuyang River, and is also a hymn that praises the efforts of the new era. “Ah Liuyanghe Liuyanghe, you are a happy song, encourage us to develop, ah Liuyanghe Liuyanghe, you are an eternal song, encourage us to develop.” Shi Xiangyun’s singing is euphemistic, full of vigor , inspiring and resonating strongly. It sang the shining beauty of Liuyang River, and also sang people’s good wishes to work hard to build a new life.

The song “Beautiful Mood” has a beautiful and cheerful melody, which outlines beautiful pictures. “Wind, let the happy pigeons fly, let the beautiful mood talk about pursuit, moon, hold it in the young hands, let the beautiful mood go with love.” The positive lyrics, dynamic and cheerful melody let us in Shi Xiangyun’s singing embraces life. Shi Xiangyun’s understanding of the song and her emotional control are very good. Her sweet and fresh singing voice has touched the hearts of countless people. What a beautiful mood this is, and it is the beautiful life that people yearn for.

“My Motherland and Me” is a song praising the motherland, expressing the love and affection of every Chinese son and daughter for the beautiful China. “My motherland and I are like the sea and the waves. The waves are the sons of the sea, and the sea is the support of the waves.” This song uses classic melody to show the spirit of hard work and pioneering for the beautiful mountains and rivers of the motherland and the Chinese people. Xiangyun sang about the motherland with its unique timbre and vocals, and sang the heartfelt voice of loving the motherland and serving the motherland. The beautiful and moving melody and the simple and sincere lyrics sang the heartfelt blessings and sincere praises to the great motherland.

The song “The Great Stage of China” praises China in the new era with Chinese characteristics, reflecting the colorful life and blessing thousands of families with a better life. “What a big stage in China, the vicissitudes and vicissitudes of the scenes are so heroic, what a big stage in China, only the attention and applause of the five continents,” Shi Xiangyun’s singing is loud and infectious, and the melody of this song is high and passionate , the lyrics are majestic, Shi Xiangyun’s wonderful interpretation, sang the heroic voice of the descendants of Yan and Huang, and sang the prosperity of the land of China.

The lyrics of the song “Five-Star Red Flag” are sincere and simple, full of patriotic spirit. “You rise together with the sun, record every victory of China, you rise hand in hand with the Republic, and march towards the new century, the new century” The song is majestic and majestic, Shi Xiangyun’s wide vocal range and explosive voice are perfectly combined , Singing melodious atmosphere, solemn and beautiful, this song expresses deep admiration for the motherland with the five-star red flag, and praises the hard work, bravery and infinite wisdom of the Chinese people. May our motherland always prosper and the five-star red flag will always fly in the world High in the sky, always shining!

The song “Yellow River Fisherman” is magnificent, soul-stirring, and has a strong sense of picture. “I want to stay on your Yellow River, but you talk about your dream, where the fishing nets are scattered. I want to be anchored on the boat that raises you, but you talk about your heart, where the bow of the boat is facing.” Shi Xiangyun’s singing voice is sweet and has a wide range. With her unique and gorgeous voice, she perfectly interprets the connotation of the song and fully demonstrates the characteristics of national songs. The unyielding attitude towards life shows the characteristics of the Yellow River’s continuous, continuous and long history, and the deep love for the mother river of the Yellow River bursts out from the bottom of my heart.