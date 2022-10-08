Home Entertainment 2023 Spring/Summer International Fashion Week | Hua Yilan’s show record_Cavalli_London_Milan
Entertainment

2023 Spring/Summer International Fashion Week | Hua Yilan’s show record_Cavalli_London_Milan

by admin
2023 Spring/Summer International Fashion Week | Hua Yilan’s show record_Cavalli_London_Milan

Original title: 2023 Spring/Summer International Fashion Week |

The four major international fashion weeks in the spring and summer of 2023 have come to an end in the near future. In the current epidemic situation, it is not easy for models to go abroad. Most of the national models have been abroad years ago, preparing for interviews, fittings, and filming various jobs, and then went to four stops (New York, London, Milan, Paris).

Among them, Hua Yilan, who graduated from the 160th Fashion Performance Professional Art Examination Class of Beijing New Face Model School, performed particularly well. He won a total of 22 big shows and displayed 24 looks. He is the country with the second most catwalk shows this season. mold.

Show Statistics

London:Burberry

Milan:FENDI / Alberta Ferretti / No. 21 / Roberto Cavalli (× 2) / Andreadamo / PRADA / Sportmax / VERSACE / Ports 1961 / Jil Sander

Paris:Christian Dior / Acne Studios / Balmain / Hermès / Mônot / Ann Demeulemeester / Stella McCartney / Rokh (×2) / LANVIN / CHANEL / Giambattista Valli

Show field hits

✦+

+

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Burberry

✦+

+

Milan Fashion Week

MiLan Fashion Week

FENDI

Alberta Ferretti

No.21

Roberto Cavalli

Andreadamo

PRADA

Sportmax

VERSACE

Ports 1961

Jil Sander

✦+

+

Paris fashion week

Paris Fashion Week

Christian Dior

Acne Studios

Balmain

Hermes

Monot

Ann Demeulemeester

Stella McCartney

Rokh

LANVIN

CHANEL

Giambattista Valli

On the show, they were full of aura and radiant. Offstage, they are synonymous with perfect body and beauty. However, such a dazzling temperament is the result of professional training.

If you want to join them too, there is still a chance in November. Sign up for the new face model vocational training, and you are only one step away from becoming a professional model.

See also  Popular RPG game "NieR: Automata" animation established | HYPEBEAST

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

The movie “Cinderella on Fire” starring Mei Tanaka...

2023 Valentine’s Day Horoscope Love Luck List

INTO YOU’s first brand pop-up store airs on...

Feng Yuanzheng: My only wish is to be...

Which platform is our song 4 broadcast on...

The future female warrior who jumped into the...

Exhibition-style social networking can make life more interesting...

Burberry Officially Releases New Image Blockbuster “Night Creatures”...

LEMAIRE officially launched the first wave of new...

The Original Letter, Collation, Excellent Training and Essence——A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy