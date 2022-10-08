The four major international fashion weeks in the spring and summer of 2023 have come to an end in the near future. In the current epidemic situation, it is not easy for models to go abroad. Most of the national models have been abroad years ago, preparing for interviews, fittings, and filming various jobs, and then went to four stops (New York, London, Milan, Paris).
Among them, Hua Yilan, who graduated from the 160th Fashion Performance Professional Art Examination Class of Beijing New Face Model School, performed particularly well. He won a total of 22 big shows and displayed 24 looks. He is the country with the second most catwalk shows this season. mold.
Show Statistics
London:Burberry
Milan:FENDI / Alberta Ferretti / No. 21 / Roberto Cavalli (× 2) / Andreadamo / PRADA / Sportmax / VERSACE / Ports 1961 / Jil Sander
Paris:Christian Dior / Acne Studios / Balmain / Hermès / Mônot / Ann Demeulemeester / Stella McCartney / Rokh (×2) / LANVIN / CHANEL / Giambattista Valli
Show field hits
London Fashion Week
Burberry
Milan Fashion Week
FENDI
Alberta Ferretti
No.21
Roberto Cavalli
Andreadamo
PRADA
Sportmax
VERSACE
Ports 1961
Jil Sander
Paris fashion week
Christian Dior
Acne Studios
Balmain
Hermes
Monot
Ann Demeulemeester
Stella McCartney
Rokh
LANVIN
CHANEL
Giambattista Valli
On the show, they were full of aura and radiant. Offstage, they are synonymous with perfect body and beauty. However, such a dazzling temperament is the result of professional training.
