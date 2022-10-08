Original title: 2023 Spring/Summer International Fashion Week |

The four major international fashion weeks in the spring and summer of 2023 have come to an end in the near future. In the current epidemic situation, it is not easy for models to go abroad. Most of the national models have been abroad years ago, preparing for interviews, fittings, and filming various jobs, and then went to four stops (New York, London, Milan, Paris).

Among them, Hua Yilan, who graduated from the 160th Fashion Performance Professional Art Examination Class of Beijing New Face Model School, performed particularly well. He won a total of 22 big shows and displayed 24 looks. He is the country with the second most catwalk shows this season. mold.

Show Statistics

London:Burberry

Milan:FENDI / Alberta Ferretti / No. 21 / Roberto Cavalli (× 2) / Andreadamo / PRADA / Sportmax / VERSACE / Ports 1961 / Jil Sander

Paris:Christian Dior / Acne Studios / Balmain / Hermès / Mônot / Ann Demeulemeester / Stella McCartney / Rokh (×2) / LANVIN / CHANEL / Giambattista Valli

Show field hits ✦+ + London Fashion Week London Fashion Week Burberry ✦+ + Milan Fashion Week MiLan Fashion Week FENDI Alberta Ferretti No.21 Roberto Cavalli Andreadamo PRADA Sportmax VERSACE Ports 1961 Jil Sander ✦+ + Paris fashion week Paris Fashion Week Christian Dior Acne Studios Balmain Hermes Monot Ann Demeulemeester Stella McCartney Rokh LANVIN CHANEL Giambattista Valli On the show, they were full of aura and radiant. Offstage, they are synonymous with perfect body and beauty. However, such a dazzling temperament is the result of professional training.

