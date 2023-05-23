2023 “Star Shines in Qujiang” Concert Lineup Announcement Pre-sale is about to start|Li Wenhan|Zhou Yixuan|Meng Meiqi_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

The 2023 “Star Shines in Qujiang” concert will be held in Xi’an Qujiang Athletic Center on June 10. The concert is hosted by Xi’an Qujiang E-sports Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd. and undertaken by Xi’an Qujiang Cultural Performance (Group) Co., Ltd. The concert will start pre-sale simultaneously on the Damai, Maoyan and Naipiao platforms at 15:00 on May 25.

The lineup of the 2023 “Star Shining Qujiang” concert was announced, including Li Wenhan, Zhou Yixuan, Wang Xi, Meng Meiqi, Lehua NEXT members Zhu Zhengting, Bi Wenjun, Li Quanzhe, Huang Xinchun, Lehua Entertainment‘s new boy group BOYHOOD, etc.

The concert will start at the Qujiang Athletic Center. Qujiang E-sports Industrial Park is located in Qujiang New District, Xi’an, covering an area of ​​660 acres. The park includes the Qujiang Sports Center with both artistic and technological senses, an industrial integration area integrating various business types, and three supporting theme parks. It aims to deeply integrate e-sports, live event broadcasting, game development, e-sports training and entertainment, create a new format of “e-sports + pan-entertainment“, explore a new model for the integrated development of culture, sports and tourism in the entire industry chain, and break the cultural and sports venues. “Island-style” layout, perfect industrial supporting facilities, and form industrial clusters.

Qujiang Athletic Center is composed of main and auxiliary halls. The main hall has 10,415 seats and 48 boxes, which can undertake large-scale indoor activities such as domestic and foreign high-level sports events, comprehensive performing arts, exhibitions, and e-sports.

The 2023 “Xingyao Qujiang” concert will be held on June 10, lighting up the summer night with music!

