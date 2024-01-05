2023 was darker than usual. I want next year to be a year where I can feel my growth![髙橋大翔ブログ]

Hello!
This year is almost over.
This past year has gone by so quickly.
I feel like I think that every year.
However, I feel like it felt darker than usual.
How was everyone?
Come to think of it, the ban is still a long way off, but I’ve cut my hair short again for the work I’m currently working on.
I’ve had short hair for over half a year now, and this has become normal.
When I was little, I thought it was cool to have bangs that were always below the eyebrows and as long as possible.
On the other hand, I feel like my way of thinking has changed a little now, and I’m more attracted to unadorned coolness.
Is this growth?
I hope next year will be a year where I can feel even a little bit of growth.
I had the flu at the end of last year.
Everyone, please take care of your health and welcome 2024.
I’ll do my best to stay warm and take photos.