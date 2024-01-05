Home » 2023 was darker than usual. I want next year to be a year where I can feel my growth![髙橋大翔ブログ]
Entertainment

2023 was darker than usual. I want next year to be a year where I can feel my growth![髙橋大翔ブログ]

by admin
Hello!

This year is almost over.

This past year has gone by so quickly.

I feel like I think that every year.

However, I feel like it felt darker than usual.

How was everyone?

Come to think of it, the ban is still a long way off, but I’ve cut my hair short again for the work I’m currently working on.

I’ve had short hair for over half a year now, and this has become normal.

When I was little, I thought it was cool to have bangs that were always below the eyebrows and as long as possible.

On the other hand, I feel like my way of thinking has changed a little now, and I’m more attracted to unadorned coolness.

Is this growth?

I hope next year will be a year where I can feel even a little bit of growth.

I had the flu at the end of last year.

Everyone, please take care of your health and welcome 2024.

I’ll do my best to stay warm and take photos.

