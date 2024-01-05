2023 was darker than usual. I want next year to be a year where I can feel my growth![髙橋大翔ブログ]

Hello!

This year is almost over.

This past year has gone by so quickly.

I feel like I think that every year.

However, I feel like it felt darker than usual.

How was everyone?

Come to think of it, the ban is still a long way off, but I’ve cut my hair short again for the work I’m currently working on.

I’ve had short hair for over half a year now, and this has become normal.

When I was little, I thought it was cool to have bangs that were always below the eyebrows and as long as possible.

On the other hand, I feel like my way of thinking has changed a little now, and I’m more attracted to unadorned coolness.

Is this growth?

I hope next year will be a year where I can feel even a little bit of growth.

I had the flu at the end of last year.

Everyone, please take care of your health and welcome 2024.

I’ll do my best to stay warm and take photos.

Share this: Facebook

X

