Original title: 2023 Wuxi Dangkou Folk Song Music Festival officially announces return to all-round upgrade Li Jian and Xu Wei The old wolf sings spring

Today, the 2023 Wuxi Dangkou Folklore Music Festival is back, and it is officially announced that it will be held in the north of Dangkou Ancient Town from 4.1 to 4.2. After the music festival was successfully held in Dangkou Ancient Town, Wuxi for the first time in October 2021, it has received wide acclaim. It is reported that this music festival will invite many heavyweight singers to join, not only Li Jian, Xu Wei, Lao Lang and other old-fashioned musicians. , and a diverse lineup of fresh blood such as Jiao Maiqi, Huichundan, and Lu Xiansen. It will bring a more shocking on-site experience. For music fans who love the atmosphere of the music festival, this will undoubtedly be a grand carnival.

As a brand new IP business card in Dangkou, Wuxi in recent years, the music festival has undergone all-round upgrades after its return this year. Xishan Cultural Business Hotel and Dangkou Ancient Town are committed to making it a boutique project, bringing more vitality to this simple and elegant Jiangnan town.

Compared with the Dangkou Folk Music Festival in 2021, this year’s performance lineup has been upgraded again, from 14 groups of guests in 2021 to 22 groups of guests in 2023: not only will there be familiar heavyweight lineups such as Li Jian, Xu Wei, and Lao Lang, There are also guests such as Jiao Maiqi, Huichundan, Lu Xiansen, Xu Haiqiao, Lost Train, Time Capsule, and Yuqing who have been rising in recent years and have frequently produced masterpieces, as well as Missing Wave, Crow’s Feet, 7Grams, VESK GREEN Green Vegetables, and Hot Spots. , Big Muppet, Fried Dinosaur, Simple Lover, melonboii, Rose Island, Reading Fire, Avocado Parker and other unique new forces in the music scene join in the vitality.

The 22 groups of guests will be divided into two days to sing. The combination of different styles of guests can meet the preferences of music fans of all ages, 70, 80, 90, and 00. Please wait and see how the atmosphere will be. It is worth mentioning that Lao Lang, the leader of folk songs, has participated in the Dangkou Folk Music Festival for the second time. Fans shouted: Lao Lang returning to “Dangkou” is like returning to “Wolf Den”!

The beauty of stage dance is upgraded sincerely, and immersive listening to music bursts out new fun

The venue of this year’s music festival has been moved from within the ancient town of Dangkou to the north outside the ancient town. Not only has the area of ​​the venue been expanded, but it has also injected more space for the stage and choreography.

For the stage, this year’s music festival will adopt a dual-stage mode. The main stage “Huaxiao” will be sung by heavyweight guests, and the sub-stage “Chunhui” will be performed by domestic bands and DJs in turn. On the day of the performance, the two stage relay performances, the audience can follow the change of the stage to feel the wonderful atmosphere brought by different styles of music, bursting out new fun and bringing new experience.

For the stage art, the stage art design this time is also based on the sincerity upgrade of the theme of the music festival. The super large screen and gorgeous visuals bring a smooth emotional flow, enhance the sense of experience and interaction, and bring everyone a super immersion worthy of the trip. experience.

The on-site experience has been upgraded, and the outdoor experience area has more ways to play

The concept of the Dangkou Folk Music Festival is “a date with nature”. Therefore, in addition to the site selection and dance beauty matching the natural characteristics of Dangkou Ancient Town, ten themed interactive experience areas are also set up on the site, covering handicrafts, beauty makeup, Taking photos, art interaction, socializing, food, markets and other young people’s latest lifestyles, I hope to bring you different forms of happy experiences through various interesting experiences, get close to nature, release stress, and find free.

(concept illustration)

In spring, the vegetation sprouts and everything grows, which is especially suitable for outings. Wuxi Dangkou Folk Music Festival takes “Dangkou, Spend Spring” as its slogan, and its holding at this time also coincides with the attitude of “close to nature” it has always advocated. At the same time, the officials considerately chose the time of the music festival for two days on the weekend, providing everyone with an opportunity to wander in nature and experience the wonderful spring scenery. The perfect fusion of music, beautiful scenery and interesting experience will make everyone feel that the trip is worthwhile.

The wind is warm, and it is appropriate to sing in spring. Now, with the official announcement of the Wuxi Dangkou Folk Music Festival, everyone is once again paying attention to the development of Wuxi Dangkou Ancient Town. As one of the key protected historical and cultural blocks (famous towns) in Wuxi, in recent years, the local bureau of culture and tourism has been injecting youthful temperament into this ancient town through various plans. As one of the key cultural projects in Wuxi, the music festival is co-created with Kustaf this year. Through the integration of “music + ancient city + popular”, the music festival’s IP influence will continue to be deepened and the integration of local culture and tourism will be promoted.

