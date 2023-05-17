2023 Youth Film Week (Zhejiang) Opens for Young People to Achieve Film Dreams_Hangzhou Net

On the morning of the 16th, the opening ceremony of the 2023 Youth Film Week (Zhejiang) was held in Hangzhou. With the theme of “Let young people achieve their film dreams”, this year’s Youth Film Week will be held from May 15th to 19th, aiming to promote the high-quality development of Zhejiang films and contribute Zhejiang’s strength to the construction of a powerful film country.

The event is jointly sponsored by the Propaganda Department of Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, Zhejiang Provincial Film Bureau, Movie Channel Program Center, China Film Archive, and Zhejiang Radio and Television Group.

The opening ceremony was star-studded, directors Huang Jianxin, Ning Haiqiang, Yu Baimei, Cao Jinling, actors Zhang Guangbei, Liu Zhibing, Tong Liya and other guests attended. The short film “Set Sail: The River” tells the past and present of Zhejiang films. Subsequently, five young actors sang the voices of young filmmakers with a song “Youth to the Sun”. Actors Jia Bing, Tao Huimin and Wu Jinyan brought “Good Movies in Zhejiang”, focusing on the three key words of “film and television ecology”, “film market” and “Youth Film Week”, and described their origins with Zhejiang films.

Over the years, Zhejiang-produced films have insisted on creating high-quality products, which have been well received and well received. This year’s Youth Film Week set up a selection event for “Top Ten Zhejiang Films Most Popular with Audiences”, and finally “Send You A Little Red Flower”, “Journey to the West: The Return of the Great Sage”, “Midsummer Future”, “This Killer Is Not So Calm” “Lonely on the Moon”, “Teacher Good”, “Wuhan Day and Night”, “Red Boat”, “I Want Us Together” and “The Last Night on Earth”, these 10 works won honors. The results of the selection of “10 Most Popular Films in the 10 Years Most Popular with Young Audiences” were also released on the spot, including “The Wandering Earth 2”, “The Way Back Thousands of Miles”, “Changjin Lake”, “My Hometown and Me”, “Nezha: The Devil Boy Comes into the World” 10 films including “I’m Not the God of Medicine”, “Wolf Warrior 2”, “Operation Mekong”, “Charlotte Trouble” and “Taking Tiger Mountain by Strategy” were selected. In addition, in order to let more college students understand movies, love movies, and participate in movies, “Light and Shadow Have Me”-2023 Zhejiang College Student Film Season was officially launched.

In recent years, with continuous breakthroughs in film technology, Zhejiang’s film and television industry has also ushered in new opportunities for development. It is reported that Zhejiang has established the world‘s highest-standard virtual film and television base and a world-leading virtual production bottom-level self-developed technology system.

Another good news is that Zhejiang Zhijiang Film and Television Shooting Service Center was officially inaugurated at the opening ceremony. This is a non-profit film and television shooting service platform, which will provide high-quality services for domestic and foreign film and television crews to shoot in Zhejiang and Zhejiang film and television companies to shoot globally by integrating resources and elements of the film and television industry in Zhejiang and even the whole country, so that more high-quality film and television products will present “Zhejiang Scenery” ” and realize “Made in Zhejiang”.

The prosperity and development of movies also needs excellent screenwriting talents. At the opening ceremony, it was officially announced that the awarding ceremony of the 18th Xia Yan Cup Excellent Screenplay Solicitation will be held in Hangzhou.

In order to thank the audience for their support for the film industry, it was also announced at the opening ceremony that the 2023 Zhejiang Province movie consumption coupon issuance activity will be launched, and 25 million yuan of movie consumption coupons will be issued on the three APP platforms of CCB Life, Chao News, and Z Video. Will launch in June.

As one of the important activities of this year’s Youth Film Week (Zhejiang), the “Zhejiang New Film Conference” was held after the opening ceremony. The organizing committee selected 12 new films from hundreds of works, including “The Super Family”, “The Mistakes by the River”, and “Academy of Art”, covering a variety of themes and rich in content. “The strength and demeanor.

In the afternoon of the same day, the theme forum of “Zhejiang Power, a Film Powerhouse” was held. Senior filmmakers, directors, screenwriters, directors of film and television companies, young actors, experts and scholars, etc. gathered together, from “Chinese Stories: Film Creation, ‘Zhejiang’ has a Unique Scenery” “Chinese Power: ‘Zhejiang’ Like Breaking the Circle! High Starting from the three topics of “Strengthening the industrial chain with science and technology to empower the film” and “Chinese market: From ‘Zhejiang’, witnessing the further development of the film power”, we will talk about the power of Zhejiang in Chinese films. The guests at the meeting said that Zhejiang’s film industry chain is well developed and has a unique film and television cultural ecology.

On that night, “Ningbo Night of 2023 Film and Television, a century-old trend of ‘Ningbo’ and ‘Shadow’ to the future”, will pass through four sections: project chapter, policy chapter, industry chapter, and service chapter, in the form of interviews with the crew, young directors and actors, and industry guests. , introduced Ningbo’s film creation and the development of the film and television industry, and issued a warm invitation to everyone: “Go and see Ningbo more often, record and tell about the magnificence and beauty here with the lens, and work together to create a new legend of Chinese film and television.” Under the infiltration of a century-old film and television culture, many film and television companies in Ningbo are now in full bloom. They have also built a global film and television industry base from Xiangshan Film and Television City to “one city, two parks, and three bases”.