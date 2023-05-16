2023 Youth Film Week (Zhejiang) opens with hundreds of filmmakers gathered to talk about films-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

2023 Youth Film Week (Zhejiang) opens, hundreds of filmmakers gather to talk about films

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-17 06:22

Hangzhou Daily News 2023 Youth Film Week (Zhejiang) was held in Hangzhou from May 15th to 19th. The theme of this year’s Film Week is “Let young people realize their film dreams”, which aims to focus on promoting the high-quality development of Zhejiang films and contribute Zhejiang’s strength to the construction of a strong film country.

The event was co-hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, Zhejiang Provincial Film Bureau, Movie Channel Program Center, China Film Archive, and Zhejiang Radio and Television Group, and co-organized by 7 units including Zhejiang Cultural Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd.

Over the years, Zhejiang-produced films have insisted on cultivating quality and creating high-quality products. The audience also expressed their support and love for Zhejiang-produced films with movie tickets one by one. This year’s Youth Film Week set up a selection activity for the “Top Ten Zhejiang-produced Films Most Popular with Audiences”, which was selected by the movie channel 1905 Movie Network, M Big Data collection of audience votes, big data and professional judges.

After fierce competition, a total of 10 works won honors, they are: “Send You A Little Red Flower”, “Journey to the West: The Great Sage Returns”, “The Future of Midsummer”, “This Killer Is Not So Calm”, “Walking on the Moon”, “Teacher” “Good”, “Wuhan Day and Night”, “Red Boat”, “I Want Us Together” and “The Last Night on Earth”.

At the scene, Zhejiang Zhijiang Film and Television Shooting Service Center was officially unveiled.