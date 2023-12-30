Home » 2024 Chongqing New Year Concert: A Spectacular Evening of Music and Celebration
2024 Chongqing New Year Concert: A Spectacular Evening of Music and Celebration

2024 Chongqing New Year Concert: A Spectacular Evening of Music and Celebration

The 2024 Chongqing New Year Concert kicked off on the evening of December 30 at the Chongqing Grand Theater, bringing together city leaders, prominent figures, and citizens from all walks of life for a night of music and celebration.

Hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Culture and Tourism Commission, the concert aimed to create a strong cultural atmosphere for the city in the new era. The event was attended by Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Yuan Jiajun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Hu Henghua, and other influential city leaders.

The concert featured an impressive lineup, including Liszt’s “Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 9 in D minor.” Internationally renowned conductor Shao En led the performance, with piano soloist An Tianxu captivating the audience with his talent.

The evening began with the powerful and uplifting melody of the “Piano Concerto No. 1 in E flat major,” followed by the grand and philosophical “Symphony No. 9 in D minor,” which reached a radiant peak with the chorus “Ode to Joy.” The performance left the audience filled with hope and determination for the coming year.

The concert provided a platform for more than 200 performers, singers, and artistic workers from the Troupe, Chongqing Opera House Chorus, and Chongqing Normal University Chorus to showcase their talents and spread joy to the audience.

Guests and spectators alike were moved by the beautiful music and the strong sense of unity and celebration that filled the Chongqing Grand Theater that evening. The 2024 Chongqing New Year Concert set the stage for a culturally vibrant and prosperous year ahead.

