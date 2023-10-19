21-22 October weekend with the Ferrari icons in Misano for the Italian Speed ​​Festival

ROME – Festive weekend at the Misano racetrack with the Italian Speed ​​Festival. For the occasion, the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli will also host the unprecedented exhibition of posters dedicated to the grand prix, created by artists and designers, entitled “Always, forever. Ferrari, spark and history of Formula 1”. Furthermore, to celebrate the victory at Le Mans 2023, in the exhibition room of the thirty posters (granted by Ferrari), the body of the 1967 Ferrari 312 P4 will also be on display, in real size, in aluminium, hand-beaten by the panel beaters of ModenArt who worked for Scaglietti and Fantuzzi in the 50s and 60s. It will be a great event that opens the doors of the Romagna racetrack free of charge, including the paddock, and it will be possible to carry out 25-minute driving sessions on the track, with your own car (competition or for normal road use), by booking online on the Canossa Events website.

All registered participants will receive a pass to use priority entry into the paddock area with their car. The public will have the opportunity to reward the winning Ferrari of the Concours d’Elegance dedicated to the racing models of the house of the prancing horse: kiss-shaped stickers will be distributed at the entrance and visitors will apply them to the windscreen of their favorite car. The car that receives the most kisses will be proclaimed the winner. As always, intense activity is planned on the track with the Cavallino Classic Cup, the decisive race of the Alfa Revival Cup and the Youngtimer Cup, while for the baby drivers in the back-box the super ecological “Kart Pedal” races are scheduled, with an old Le Mans style start (registrations on site). “We have just concluded the Modena Cento Ore, with great success for the participants who came from all over Europe with classic racing cars worthy of a great museum, and we are ready for the Italian Speed ​​Festival – underlined Luigi Orlandini, chairman and CEO of Canossa Events – Here, on the contrary, we want everyone, with any car, to be able to have fun on the track or be protagonists, as spectators, or exhibitors, of a show dedicated to the passion for cars. We are waiting for you.” (Maurilio Rigo)

