And yes, we are fans of La Trochita, the legendary steam train that crosses Patagonia and takes you for a walk in time: its German and American locomotives and Belgian wooden wagons they already turned 100 years old since its manufacture. It was, since 1945, a link between towns and inhabitants of the South line of Río Negro and the west of Chubut. He started from Jacobacci and knew how to do nothing less than 402 km to Esquel at the foot of the Andes Mountains.

it was then the longest journey of a steam train in the worldtimes of epics to unite towns and move letters, sheep, wool and passengers regardless of the rain, snow and wind that filtered into locomotives where the windows were like now large open structures.

But in the early 90’sthe era of the branch that stops the branch that closes arrived and the endearing little steam train stopped the march. But one day it returned, converted into a tourist train, hand in hand with the hearts of the railwaymen who were not resigned to the fact that this jewel would be forgotten. The journey is now shorter, but just as unforgettable.

Here, a step-by-step tour from the moment it leaves the sheds until it arrives at the Ojos de Agua Station, 45 kmwith a stopover at the renovated Empalme Station and everything you need to know to go.

From Jacobacci to Ojos de Agua station

First step, La Trochita leaves the shed in Jacobacci, in the South Region of Río Negro, 203 km from Bariloche along National Route 23. Photos: Alejandro Carnevale.

Before leaving, the mechanics review and adjust details on the locomotive built 100 years ago

The review and start-up is also done the day before departure.

La Trochita ready for the ride.

The guard punches the ticket like in the old days.

Photos: Alejandro Carnevale.

The train crosses the Río Negro steppe between ups, downs, curves and straight lines.

The renewed Estación Empalme.

Photos: Alejandro Carnevale.

The trip gives unforgettable postcards.

in the middle of the steppe

Photos: Alejandro Carnevale.

The engineer and the guard.

The train advances, the passengers are amazed.

Eyes of Water. Here you can eat in the grocery store (you have to make a reservation) or enjoy the food you bring at the outdoor tables.

The return of Ojos de Agua to Bariloche.

What you need to know to travel in La Trochita

* The Tourist service leaves the station Engineer Jacobacci at 11:00 a.m. and travels 43 kilometers to reach the Ojos de Agua Station, arriving at 1:15 p.m.

* Passengers descend from La Trochita and enter the pulperiawhere they can choose as optional, have lunch there or bring your own lunch. Lunch is served at the grocery store from 1:15 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. passengers go back up to La Trochita.

* Departure from Ojos de Agua at 2:30 p.m. Arrival at Ingeniero Jacobacci at 3:55 p.m.

* Ticket cost per passenger: $ 7.500 (Does not include lunch or drinks at the grocery store). The discounts enabled will be applied to purchases at stations and travel agencies.

Passengers from 0 to 3 years, they do not pay. They travel on their parents, without the right to a seat.

Passengers from 4 to 12 years old They will have a 30% discount.

college nationals They will have a 30% discount.

Residents of Río Negro and Carmen de Patagones They will have a 30% discount.

Residents of Río Negro and Carmen de Patagones, under 4 to 12 years of age They will have a 40% discount.

Residents of Ingeniero Jacobacci They will have a 50% discount.

Lunch options at the Parador

Lunch and drinks at the Parador are not included in the value of the ticket, and must be paid for at the Ojos de Agua Parador.

Proposal 1.

Main dish:

Milanese

Mashed potatoes Dessert:

handmade alfajor

Cost: $1800

Proposal 2

Main dish:

Meat hamburger

(with lettuce and tomato)

Dessert:

handmade alfajor

Cost: $1700

Vegetarian menu

Main dish:

Vegetable cake

Salad

Dessert:

handmade alfajor

Cost: $1700

None of these three options includes drinks. Drinks are paid separately.

More information in www.trenpatagonicosa.com.ar



