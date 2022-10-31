Original title: 2:10 INSIDE | 2:10 X Nostalgic Tianlong, behind the scenes of Mandor Villa concept CG production!

Nostalgic Tianlong’s tenth martial art “Mantuo Villa” concept CG has been launched on October 28, and the high-value original martial art is stunning, have you all seen it?

two ten withNostalgic TianlongCooperate to complete the creation of this concept CG,Participate in the entire production process from pre-screenplay to post-production.

Nostalgic TianlongIt is hoped that through this CG, the characteristics of the Mando Villa and the skill performance of the characters will be shown.

In the short one-minute animation, with the priority of the rhythm of the piano, the character skills also exploded one by one. Although the story is simple, the production is not simple at all.

“The No. 1 Beauty in Jianghu” Wang Yuyan, who lived in seclusion by the Taihu Lake for 12 years, finally amazed the world with the sound of a piano.Lock a standard on character creation，nice。

There are thousands of beautiful standards, and the 3D model wants to get rid of the stereotyped modeling face.facial featuresandmakeupIt takes hard work.

The production process is still the traditional 3D model production process. According to the settings, the medium model is made, imported into Zbrush for high-poly engraving, the low-poly model is renovated, the UV is expanded, the texture and material are drawn, and the rendering is adjusted.

The hard part is constantly adjusting and finding the right feeling.I feel that this thing is very subtle, and subtle changes in the face will affect the overall temperament.

Eyebrows best reflect temperament，Eyebrow shape, the curvature of the eyes, the structure and color of eye makeup, the scope of use of shadows, etc.It took several versions of debugging to complete.

The first beauty is born beautiful,Makeup needs to be clear and natural, to create the feeling that no makeup is better than makeup. As a result, a group of big men watched the tutorials of beauty bloggers and learned to make up, which became an interesting thing in the creative process.

#02 Immortal temperament, need clothes to embellish Immortal temperament is inseparable from a dress that flutters with immortal air. The basis of clothes ismaterialmainly yarn, mix and match different yarn materials, and then adjustMaterial effects such as self-illumination transparency, roughness, edge light, texture, etc.Make a light visual effect. △Character model material rendering The weapons of Mando Mountain Villa areGuqin，In the animation, the shape and structure of the guqin are restored as much as possible. The material selection is mainly jade, and detailed carvings such as pearls and butterflies are added to show the preciousness of the qin and match the temperament of the people who play the qin. △Guqin model material rendering #03 Mantuo Villa, Camellia Sea In Jin Yong's writings, the Mantuo Villa of Mrs. Wang's family in Gusu collected camellias from all over the world, and Wang Yuyan grew up in this sea of ​​camellias. In the animation, the camellia sea of ​​Mantuo Villa is restored,A variety of camellias are grown in the villa.There are natural clusters, potted landscaping, artificially cultivated flower beds, and a thousand-year-old camellia tree. There are not only common varieties of red and white, but also various rare varieties, all of which have been compared one by one for reference to create a beautiful sea of ​​camellias. △Scene setting map Mantuo Mountain Villa is a water town building in the south of the Yangtze River of Huizhou style. In the scene, various pavilions, roof cornices, tile surfaces, etc. are all made with reference to Huizhou architecture. The tile surface is green on one side and cyan and gray on the other side. Such details are controlled. △Finished scene graph #04 The piano and flowers dance together, and the beauty is in harmony The sect and character skills are based on the fusion of camellia elements and sound waves, linking the form of skills to the flowering period of camellias. Combination attacks of multiple skills, superposition of camellia skills and piano music skills, complex skills display and light and shadow coordination, offline rendering and modification are time-consuming and labor-intensive.Add a preview before the layoutlinkImport models, key frame actions and simple light and shadow effects in the engine, and perform previews to prioritize and clarify the effects of finished products to improve efficiency. The plucking of the strings will emit sound waves, the camellia buds will bloom after being thrown, the interaction of vines and the surrounding environment, etc.Actions such as playing the piano, turning the piano, and fighting are performed bymotion captureFinish,3D effects combined with AE effectsthe picture is rich and gorgeous, to achieve shocking visual effects. △Animation special effect display Use the qin to control the sound, use the sound to hurt the spirit; use the flower to drive away the poison, and use the poison to kill the body. The rhythm is driven by the sound of the piano, the camellia is the main element, and the national aesthetics is the starting point. The characters, scenes and actions are all meticulous and exquisite, hoping to bring visual enjoyment to the audience. Of course, the creation of CG still serves the game. At present, the nostalgic Tianlong New School Mando Villa has been launched. If you want to experience the sassy moment of dancing with the piano and flowers, you can download the game and unlock the new school.

