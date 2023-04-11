BOBBI BROWN Wang Zha’s new product 24H Cordyceps Honey Powder is on the market. Ms. Ni Ni, the brand’s global brand spokesperson, Mr. Wang Junkai, the global make-up spokesperson, and Ms. Zhou Ye, a young actor, are on the stage together. National make-up artists performed on the same stage, explaining the charm of the show 24 hours a day.

The all-star lineup blesses the extravagant charm of the show

Visit the site of BOBBI BROWN New York Fashion Week Makeup Week in person, shuttle between the luxurious and modern stage and backstage, and experience the shocking atmosphere of overlapping light and shadow. On the day of the event, BOBBI BROWN invited makeup artists from different countries to perform on the same stage. Top 20 makeup artists from all over the country appeared on stage one by one, and created makeup looks for exclusive models, allowing guests who came to the scene to experience the makeup show and fashion show at the same time. Show overlapping double visual enjoyment. The new star member of the Cordyceps base makeup series – 24H Cordyceps honey powder and Tmall Heibox debuted at this press conference, showing the charm of BOBBI BROWN’s base makeup.

Mr. Wang Junkai, the global make-up spokesperson of the BOBBI BROWN brand, was the first to appear on the stage. Wearing a beige suit, he first entered the booth shooting area and took a photo with 24H Cordyceps Honey Powder. Ms. Zhou Ye, a young actress, then made an appearance. After taking a group photo in a sparkling diamond tube top dress, she interacted with the brand’s global makeup masters one by one to exchange makeup techniques. Finally, Ms. Ni Ni, the global brand spokesperson of the brand, made her grand finale appearance. She was dressed in an elegant black fishtail dress, and her makeup made of 24H Cordyceps honey powder was exquisite and elegant, which pushed the atmosphere to a climax.

The new member of the star Cordyceps family shows 24-hour all-weather confidence

A good makeup “base” comes first, and a natural and clear base makeup can easily show a woman’s inner self-confidence. BOBBI BROWN brand star Cordyceps base makeup family, with precious Cordyceps nourishing ingredients and moisturizing and delicate texture, allows every woman to radiate translucent light anytime, anywhere.

The star new member of the Cordyceps base makeup series – 24H Cordyceps honey powder, 24H welded base makeup, clear and not matte. Specially researched hydrophobic powder, precisely captures oily shine, absorbs oil but not water, and effectively fixes makeup throughout the day. Specially contains amino acid, cordyceps, and hyaluronic acid, light and nourishing, not dry and powdery. Special amino acid-encapsulated powder sorting technology, no trace, hidden blemishes, clear and not calendered. The 24H Cordyceps honey powder with air-cushion design is portable and can create clear water makeup all day long, and its strength interprets the charm of Cordyceps base makeup.

BOBBI BROWN’s unique base makeup concept comes from the intuition and precise vision of makeup artists, that is, the most realistic base makeup matching is to find the skin base color beyond the surface skin tone to the skin, so as to create a unique base makeup suitable for each woman. makeup color. 24H Cordyceps Honey Powder inherits this concept, and specially customizes three color numbers for Asian yellow skin base makeup. It is translucent and powdery, and the face is not fake white.

BOBBI BROWN, as a beauty brand advocating individual beauty and showing women’s independence and self-confidence, has been dedicated to providing perfect base makeup for all skin tones since its inception, leading women all over the world to discover their true beauty. BOBBI BROWN joined hands with the Master Tiantuan to present the New York Fashion and Makeup Week press conference, which also hopes to convey this concept in a concrete way. In the future, we will also explore more possibilities for cooperation, continue to explore the boundaries of practice, and convey the true beauty of personality without fear of differences, uniqueness, self-confidence, tolerance, and multiple achievements.