25 m² apartment gains a young, integrated and functional project

The change of address of the advertiser who lived in Rio de Janeiro came with an extra challenge: adapting to life in the capital of São Paulo in a studio apartment measuring just 25 m². The location – in the trendy Itaim Bibi neighborhood – was already ideal, so it was up to architect Carolina Gava to create a youthful, practical project focused on functionality for this new phase of her life.

The sliding door that separated the balcony was taken down and the entire social sector was integrated – in the renovation, the balcony was closed with glass, creating a single wider, more fluid, light and modern space, divided into bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen, leaving only the bathroom separate.

“A good part of the balcony was occupied by the air conditioning technical area. With the integration, I designed a single carpentry with a central niche for the refrigerator, general purpose cabinets and a built-in niche for the air conditioning condenser, in contact with the ventilation in the external area”, says the architect.

As it is an apartment designed to suit a particular stage of life, the architect avoided excessive construction costs, making the most of the existing elements. In the decoration, he opted for a neutral base and painted the entrance wall green, thus creating a point of color with great visual impact and low cost.

“The size of the apartment limited us when choosing furniture, as we needed compact and comfortable items. Among the options on the market, we prioritize functional and durable pieces, with a good cost-benefit ratio and minimalist aesthetic characteristics”, says Carolina.

According to the architect, one of the highlights of the project is, without a doubt, the TV swivel panel, which became the heart of the studio. In addition to allowing the resident to watch TV from any point in the apartment, this solution also helped to sector the environments, without creating a major visual barrier, even leaving the view unobstructed.

The color palette included graphite, green, raw and woody. The floor was covered with large format light gray porcelain tiles (York SGR model, from Portinari) and the cabinets were made with MDF in the Freijó and Grafite patterns.

