Susana Giménez left her home in Uruguay to settle in Argentina for a few days for the premiere of the new program that she hosts with Grego Rossello, LOL: Last one laughing Argentinafor the Amazon platform.

Recently arrived in the country, when trying to enter her house, the press intercepted her and she, in a very good mood, responded to everything.

The first question was if she misses Argentina, to which the undisputed television diva replied: “And yes, a little strange, but I come often and now I came because it premieres LOL”.

After touching on other topics such as the conflict between Carlos Perciavale and Mecha, his daughter, or his statements about how expensive it is to live in Uruguay, a journalist reminded him that his house in Barrio Parque became an icon after the episode he lived with Humberto Roviralta.

“It’s been 25 years since the famous ashtray,” the journalist Matías Vázquez told her, recalling the strong fight that Suana had with her ex-husband in 1998 when, upon learning of his infidelities, the diva swung an ashtray at him, hitting him on the nose. .

📺 Exclusive note to Susana Giménez: explosive statements Cc #ALaTarde pic.twitter.com/te6PHWi11H — America TV (@AmericaTV) March 14, 2023

“Already 25 years!” exclaimed Susana, visibly surprised by the time that has passed since that moment and continued: “Fucking mother.”

Then, the driver stressed that she has a terrible memory of what happened and that things with Roviralta ended very badly. “I had to give him 10 sticks and if he was in the gallery of my program it was only once, and I was not the one who took him,” she declared.

Finally, when asked about her thoughts on her ex-husband, Susana was clear: “I better not say what I think of him because we all go to jail.”

