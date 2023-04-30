28.6% of the fish that live in Córdoba are threatened

Years ago, the rivers and lagoons of Córdoba had a great diversity of fish: mojarras, catfish, tarariras, pomfret and old water. “Over time we fished less, until the most sensitive began to disappear and only the most resistant remained, such as the shorebirds. And it’s been several years since we caught any fish in some places,” says María de los Ángeles Bistoni, an expert in fish fauna, from the Institute of Animal Diversity and Ecology (Idea) of the National University of Córdoba (UNC) and the Conicet.

As with land animals, aquatic fauna also suffers the impact of human actions. It’s just that fish are more ignored than pumas, deer and peccaries. In Córdoba there are about 70 registered mammal species. Its fish fauna is not far behind: there are 51 species of fish, of which 42 are native.

“The best represented group is the characiformes, which includes the mojarras, mojarritas, dientudos and tarariras. We have 10 species,” says Bistoni, lead author of the book Fishes of the province of Córdoba (UNC Editorial), which contains the first categorization of these species according to their conservation status.

There are three species of mojarras found only in our province, particularly in restricted areas of the Suquía and Xanaes river basins. These are P. hermosus, B. eigenmanni and A. cordovae. “Some of them have not been seen in recent years or their abundance has been markedly reduced. For this reason, they are included in the most worrying category, ‘Endangered with extinction’”, says Bistoni.

As several decades of experience, Bistoni could only see Astyanax cordovae, a “Cordovan mojarrón”. He knows the other two only from bibliographical citations from past decades. “A. cordovae it has a tall body and is more bluish than other mojarras. It is very cute. But it is not so easy to distinguish it from other mojarras. It measures up to 17 centimeters ”, he details.

Through the compilation of existing bibliography on the different species and with the experience of various researchers, Bistoni and other colleagues determined that 12 of the native fish species of Córdoba are included in some category of threat. It represents 28.6% of the total.

Piranhas and dorados in Córdoba

There are some species that are more abundant, such as the mojarrita (cheirodon interruptus), mojarra (Psalidodon eigenmanniorum), droplet (Hoplias argentiniensis) and the pool cleaner (Corydoras paleatus). They are very common species in all the rivers of Córdoba.

For its part, the Río Dulce, which flows into Mar de Ansenuza (Mar Chiquita) in the northeast of the province, is an environment with a great diversity of fish. There inhabit piranhas (Serrasalmus spotted), as well as other species with curious names such as torito (Tracchelyopterus striatulus), singing catfish (Pimelodala gracilis), little flag (Eigenmannia virescens) and little old lady (Otochinclusi zapatatus).

And, of course, they are aguas del dorado (Salmon of Brazil), one of the most majestic and iconic fish in Argentine rivers. But it’s not just there.

“Most of the current records of dorados in Córdoba are in the Ctalamochita and Chocancharagua rivers, but there are also records in southern lagoons. In fact, the first dorado was captured in the Helvecia lagoon, in the Canals area,” says Miguel Mancini, a biologist at the Institute of Veterinary Sciences (Incivet) of the National University of Río Cuarto (UNRC) and Conicet.

Its appearance is increasing. At UNRC they are studying this phenomenon. They keep a record of dorados with their size, weight and other data related to their biology. They characterize their morphology and with molecular studies they seek to know to which genetic lineage they belong.

Regarding their greater presence, Juan Marzuoli, veterinarian and CONICET doctoral fellow at UNRC, points out: “A factor that may have contributed to their dispersal, especially towards the region of the Cuarto river and Bañados del Saladillo, is the presence of channels that generate greater connectivity between watercourses. The markings make free movement difficult, but in times of abundant rainfall, the rise in water level would allow them to flank these barriers.

Lack of regulations, pollution and fishing

Biologists have been insisting for years for a resolution to come out of the Province’s Environment area with the categorization of the fish fauna. “Provincial regulations only regulate introduced species, especially trout, with closed seasons for fishing. The autochthonous species are less cared for than the introduced ones”, says Bistoni.

The loss of abundance and diversity of fish is due to several factors. One of them is the pollution of their environments. “Cities contribute a high quantity and variety of pollutants. Pharmaceutical products have been detected reaching our rivers through wastewater”, comments Bistoni.

And there are also agrochemicals that are used in crop areas and contamination with heavy metals, which enters the rivers from the industries. “These contaminants cause alterations in the tissues, changes in the enzymes in various organs (mainly in the gills, liver and gonads) and alterations in various reproductive aspects, such as a lower fertility rate”, points out the expert.

Although it may seem strange, clearing also affects fish. “Soil changes are strong drivers of watercourse degradation. In the Sierras Chicas, a general impoverishment of the variety and abundance of fish was observed in relation to previous monitoring of 25 years ago, when the area was not so urbanized”, details Bistoni.

Extreme droughts and the irrational use of water, especially from small streams, also impact aquatic fauna. Another factor is fishing for consumption, aquarism or bait.

In lakes, the factor that most impacts fish is eutrophication. “The proliferation of algae produces imbalances in some parameters, such as the oxygen concentration, or toxicity problems of certain algae”, comments Mancini.

Another phenomenon that produces large fish kills is extreme water temperatures. “We have records of massive mortality due to temperatures below the threshold of some species, especially tarpon and dorado. In turn, low and high temperatures are associated with diseases caused by fungi and bacteria, which cause the death of thousands of mojarras and carp”, adds Mancini.

Invasive species in our rivers

Some introduced species of fish also affect native fauna. They are predators, they compete for resources and many of them are more resistant to environmental changes. There are also invasive amphibians, such as the bullfrog, which are large predators of native fish.

In Córdoba nine species of fish were introduced. Most of them for sporting purposes such as rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss), brook trout (Salvelinus fontinalis), brown trout (Psalm trutta), miss (trout) and silverside (Odontesthes bonariensis).

La gambusia (Akin to Gambusia) was aimed at controlling mosquito larvae. While grass carp (Ctenopharyngodon idella) and the common (Cyprinus carpio) were introduced to control “aquatic weeds”. Meanwhile, the carpín (Gilded Carassius) was brought in with an ornamental finish.

How to take care of our aquatic fauna

In addition to promoting regulations for the conservation of fish fauna, Bistoni recommends some citizen measures to take care of Cordovan fish, such as taking care of the water; protect natural areas, forests and riverside vegetation; do not dump garbage or pollutants and do not fish for endangered species.

