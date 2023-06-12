29-year-old South Korean actress Park Soo-lian fell from the stairs to her mother’s voice: her daughter is kind and willing to donate her organs jqknews

29-year-old South Korean actress Park Soo-ryun fell from the stairs and her mother voiced: her daughter is kind and willing to donate her organs

Overseas Network, June 12th, according to South Korea’s MBC TV station, South Korean actress Park Soo-ryeon died in an accident on June 11th at the age of 29. His mother expressed that she would donate her organs in memory of her kind-hearted daughter.

On the afternoon of the 11th local time, Park Soo-ryeon fell down the stairs on her way home. After the incident, she was sent to a nearby hospital and eventually died.

Park Soo-ryeon is a musical actor who debuted in 2018. She originally planned to perform in Jeju Island the next day (12th). But he failed to make it to the stage and passed away. After the bad news came out, fans of Park Soo-ryeon and many people in the entertainment industry in South Korea expressed their condolences.