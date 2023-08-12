2PM to Make Full Appearance in Variety Show ‘Hong Jin Copper Coin’ after Two Years

2PM Makes Highly Anticipated Appearance on “Hong Jin Copper Coin” Variety Show

August 12, 2023

SEOUL – Fans of the popular boy group 2PM are in for a treat as the group is set to appear in a variety show in full after a two-year hiatus. This news has sparked excitement and anticipation among fans worldwide.

According to a report by Korean media outlet OSEN, 2PM, known for their second-generation K-pop legacy, will be making a special guest appearance on the KBS2 variety show “Hong Jin Copper Coin”. The show is regularly hosted by member Zhang Yourong.

The group, composed of Jun. K, Nichkhun, Ok Taecyeon, Jang Wooyoung, Lee Junho, and Hwang Chansung, completed the recording of the show yesterday at the KBS new building in Yeouido, Seoul. This appearance marks a significant milestone for 2PM, as it is their first time appearing in a variety show as a complete group since “Knowing Brother” two years ago.

Fans can expect to witness the 15-year strong bond and friendship among the members during their appearance on “Hong Jin Copper Coin”. The group is set to perform together to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut, and fans are eagerly awaiting this special moment.

In addition to their variety show appearance, 2PM’s 15th-anniversary concert, “It’s 2PM”, planned to be held on September 9-10, has already sold out shortly after the pre-sale started. Due to popular demand, the concert will also be held in Tokyo on October 7-8, giving international fans the opportunity to celebrate with the group.

2PM, known for their energetic performances and catchy songs, have remained a beloved group in the K-pop industry since their debut. After a brief hiatus, their return to the variety show scene has fans thrilled and looking forward to their upcoming performances.

2PM’s episode of “Hong Jin Copper Coin” is scheduled to air on the evening of August 31st at 20:30. Fans are encouraged to tune in to catch their favorite group in action.

