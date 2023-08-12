Home » 2PM to Make Full Appearance in Variety Show ‘Hong Jin Copper Coin’ after Two Years
Entertainment

2PM to Make Full Appearance in Variety Show ‘Hong Jin Copper Coin’ after Two Years

by admin

2PM Makes Highly Anticipated Appearance on “Hong Jin Copper Coin” Variety Show

August 12, 2023

SEOUL – Fans of the popular boy group 2PM are in for a treat as the group is set to appear in a variety show in full after a two-year hiatus. This news has sparked excitement and anticipation among fans worldwide.

According to a report by Korean media outlet OSEN, 2PM, known for their second-generation K-pop legacy, will be making a special guest appearance on the KBS2 variety show “Hong Jin Copper Coin”. The show is regularly hosted by member Zhang Yourong.

The group, composed of Jun. K, Nichkhun, Ok Taecyeon, Jang Wooyoung, Lee Junho, and Hwang Chansung, completed the recording of the show yesterday at the KBS new building in Yeouido, Seoul. This appearance marks a significant milestone for 2PM, as it is their first time appearing in a variety show as a complete group since “Knowing Brother” two years ago.

Fans can expect to witness the 15-year strong bond and friendship among the members during their appearance on “Hong Jin Copper Coin”. The group is set to perform together to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut, and fans are eagerly awaiting this special moment.

In addition to their variety show appearance, 2PM’s 15th-anniversary concert, “It’s 2PM”, planned to be held on September 9-10, has already sold out shortly after the pre-sale started. Due to popular demand, the concert will also be held in Tokyo on October 7-8, giving international fans the opportunity to celebrate with the group.

See also  The Catholic Culture Podcast: 161 - Making Gerard Manley Hopkins Accessible

2PM, known for their energetic performances and catchy songs, have remained a beloved group in the K-pop industry since their debut. After a brief hiatus, their return to the variety show scene has fans thrilled and looking forward to their upcoming performances.

2PM’s episode of “Hong Jin Copper Coin” is scheduled to air on the evening of August 31st at 20:30. Fans are encouraged to tune in to catch their favorite group in action.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

The NBA players representing the Bahamas team are...

Zhang Yimou and Chen Ting Divorce Amid Rumors...

Robo-bar Asian Grilll & Sushi Amsterdam

The 10 best albums of July 2023

Former Spouses Huang Jiaqian and Xia Keli Face-off...

Why is it so popular in Germany?

Silenced No More: Taiwan’s #MeToo Movement Sheds Light...

Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Co.: in love,...

Separated from twin brother: Denmark’s Princess Josephine changes...

Mai Confirms Divorce from Formosa Plastics Group Heir,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy