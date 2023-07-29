2PM’s Yu Taecyeon Announces First Asian Meet and Greet in Taiwan: ‘2023 OK TAECYEON in TAIPEI: SpecialTY’

Title: Korean Star Yu Taecyeon Announces First Asian Meet and Greet in Taiwan

Date: July 29, 2023

After attending a fashion event in Taiwan earlier this year, the popular South Korean actor and former 2PM member, Yu Taecyeon, has surprised his fans once again with the announcement of his first Asian meet and greet event. Titled “2023 OK TAECYEON in TAIPEI: SpecialTY,” the event is scheduled to take place on September 16th at the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC).

Yu Taecyeon has gained fame for his wild and handsome image, both as a member of the boy group 2PM and as an actor. With notable performances in TV dramas such as “Let’s Fight!”, “Ghosts and Gods,” “Save Me,” and “The Underworld Lawyer Vincenzo,” he has captivated audiences and garnered significant attention. His most recent work, “Being Heartbroken for You,” is currently airing and continues to generate buzz.

This meet and greet marks Yu Taecyeon’s first personal meeting with fans since his debut 15 years ago. Not only did he come up with the event’s name, “Special TY,” but he was also involved in its planning from the beginning, contributing fresh ideas and program content. The actor hopes to have close contact with his fans, going the extra mile to provide unforgettable memories and dedicated fan benefits.

During his visit to Taiwan earlier this year, Yu Taecyeon made sure to engage with local culture, jogging in Xinyi District and indulging in Taipei’s delicious snacks. He even shared these experiences through a Vlog, further endearing himself to both the media and fans. Recognized as a talented and powerful actor, Yu Taecyeon never forgets to express his gratitude to his fans and seeks opportunities to repay their support.

Apart from anticipation for the 2PM concert, which is highly anticipated by many, Yu Taecyeon teased fans by revealing that he has prepared a special stage for the Taipei show. The event promises to be filled with excitement and surprises. Tickets for “2023 OK TAECYEON in TAIPEI: SpecialTY” will be available for purchase starting from August 3, at 12 noon.

Expressing his gratitude to the Taiwanese fans, Yu Taecyeon said, “Thank you very much for the positive energy you give me every time I come to Taipei. Your love and support mean a lot to me. I hope to create a happy time for you during this meeting. See you in Taipei on September 16!”

As fans eagerly await the event, “2023 OK TAECYEON in TAIPEI: SpecialTY” undoubtedly promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees.

