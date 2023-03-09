Original Title:[3.10th Broadcast]Lucky Stars on Affair Day: Aries, Scorpio, Cancer

Today’s horoscope: Moon-Ju Chong, Moon-Gold Chong, Moon-Fire Triad

Today’s Lucky Zodiac: Aries Scorpio Cancer

Good Friday, all E star cuties~

Today we ushered in a slightly awkward time during the day. Some babies may feel some malice from others today, or feel a little awkward getting along with others. Including that some babies may hear some bad news about money or relationships today.

But fortunately, starting at night, we will start to return to high efficiency. Specifically, Pei Ling will explain to you——

During the period from 1:00 to 3:00 am today, due to the moon and wood hedging, some students may feel depressed, chest tightness, awakening, and nightmares, so be careful.

At the same time, students who should be in the early hours of the morning and those who are jet-lagged must not make major decisions about feelings and interpersonal relationships, as they may regret it.

In the morning stage, due to the hedging of the Moon and Jupiter, you must double check and confirm what you are doing at hand, so as not to make mistakes. Don’t be blindfolded either, check out all the details.

Some people may feel uncomfortable in the morning. Or it is easy to be unhappy in relationships and interpersonal relationships, cause disputes and misunderstandings, and suddenly feel that you are not concerned, cared about, or have suffered some small grievances.

There are also some people who may have problems and disputes related to the formulation of overseas itineraries and communication with elders, so pay attention.

Light warning stage in the afternoon: light warning during 17:00-19:00, because the monthly gold is hedged, some people may feel that the preferences and ideas of the people around them are incompatible with themselves. At the same time, it is easy to feel awkward, unhappy, and entangled with each other during this period of time.

So please be careful not to quarrel during the early warning period. At the same time, please be careful when placing orders, choosing beauty makeup, beauty-related items, haircuts, etc., you may buy things that are not cost-effective, or have aesthetic mistakes.

Starting at 19:00 in the evening, the high-efficiency period will begin. Because the triad of moon and fire will be a period to help us improve our efficiency, and it will also be very helpful for us to break through difficulties and stuck points.

The triad of moon and fire will make our reaction speed much faster and allow us to deal with and solve problems more efficiently.

After 19:00 in the evening, we may feel that many gods are unfolding and advancing rapidly from the people around us or the stories, news, and news we hear.

If everyone can make good use of this anger, it may also bring them to be able to run at high speed on tasks and complete things faster.

At the same time, the evening is also very suitable for physical exercise, competitive sports, activities, competitions, activities dealing with firearms and electrical appliances. You can consider arranging tasks that have not been solved or the above-mentioned matters to be carried out during this time period.Return to Sohu to see more

