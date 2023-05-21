3 infallible tips for setting up a gourmet balcony | OMAN

Photos: MCA Estudio / Disclosure

Setting up a gourmet balcony can be a great challenge, especially if the plan does not have this planned space. This is where barbecues take place on weekends and where we receive friends and relatives for a relaxed conversation, in an environment prepared to host this type of event.

The concept of having a “gourmet” balcony was born around 30 years ago in Rio Grande do Sul, a Brazilian region well known for its barbecue. As the gauchos began to move into apartments, the need arose to find a way to continue with their barbecues on the weekends, and for this reason barbecues began to be implemented on the balconies.

The idea took hold, and it didn’t take long for other states to follow suit and make such a “gourmet balcony” in their plants a dream of consumption. Today, these living spaces have other facilities, such as wine cellars, breweries, islands with stools, gardens and comfortable chairs for guests.

If you love receiving, it’s time to bet on this trend. That’s why we’ve put together three infallible tips when setting up your gourmet balcony and surprising as the host at your next barbecue. Come check it out!

First tip: think about your functionality

Undoubtedly, this is the first item to be considered. Here, it is worth putting on paper all the needs and attributes that the project must have and its problems: what is essential? Which coating to choose? Will the space be affected by rain?

Thinking about making the environment functional is a golden tip, after all, as an external area, practicality should be valued. When choosing the material for the sink, countertop and barbecue, remember that it must be resistant to stains, grease and soot. Granite and synthetic materials will help you in this regard, as well as tiles or tiles that facilitate cleaning and are highly resistant.

If possible, include a glass curtain — that is, a kind of glass window — to increase integration with the living room and avoid inconvenience when the weather is rainy. If this is not possible, opt for non-slip floors. Oh! And it is important to rule out the idea of ​​placing fabric upholstery in this area of ​​the house: in addition to molding if exposed to rain, they also pick up the smell of barbecue smoke.

Second tip: invest in green

Green is your greatest ally when it comes to giving all the charm and warmth to the gourmet balcony. You can choose to grow a vertical garden on one of the walls or grow your own garden!

A mini vegetable garden is a great option for the balcony, after all, in addition to being aesthetically interesting for the project, it also provides fresh spices, harvested on the spot for preparing meals. For this, choose a place that receives direct sunlight for at least six hours a day. Then, fix the chosen container in this space, it can be either a recycled box, a glass, vase, mug or planter… The important thing is that it has holes in the bottom for the water to flow.

A good option to plant on your gourmet balcony are spices, vegetables and aromatic herbs. There is no doubt that your reception will be much more special when you pick a basil leaf to finish the guests’ dishes!

The installation of a vertical or suspended garden also offers several advantages, such as cooler environments, less disturbed thanks to the acoustic barrier and also more welcoming. The best thing is that its maintenance is simple, just water your plants regularly and prune them for an optimal result. Some species recommended for this environment are: boa constrictor, bromeliad, adam’s rib, lambari-roxo and fern.

Third Tip: Be a Good Host

What differentiates a simple balcony from a gourmet balcony is its structure to host events. Whether it’s an intimate lunch with the family or a barbecue with friends, it’s important to leave the space inviting and sufficient. — that is, without that endless coming and going to the apartment’s kitchen.

If you are a good wine connoisseur, how about installing a wine cellar on your balcony? So wine nights will be much more pleasant, and even a beer can be included in the space. The ideal in this case is to seek trained professionals to inform the capacity that your cellar or brewery must have to meet your lifestyle.

Another important point is to think about how to accommodate your guests in the best way. We’ve already talked about the importance of choosing rain-resistant materials for sofas and benches, and now you need to consider their spatial arrangement. If possible, include an island between the barbecue area and the social area with stools around it. This makes it easy for conversations to flow without leaving anyone out.

With all that in mind…

It’s time to get your hands dirty to set up your gourmet balcony and make your barbecue even more special! Below, a selection of photos of the complete gourmet area of ​​a duplex to inspire you, signed by the A+G Arquitetura office.

