On April 5, 2020, during the strict Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Florencia Magali Morales She went out to buy food and ended up in detention allegedly for having violated the quarantine. Later, the woman, mother of two children, was found dead inside the cell of the police station and the Police reported that she had committed suicide, but now the Justice approved the change of cover.

It all happened in the town of Saint Rose of Conlara, Saint Louis50 kilometers from the city of Merlo, where Florencia lived with his sons of 11 and 7 years old and his granddaughter of 2. She was born in Mendoza, she was a single mother and worked in a hotel; and that day she went out on her bicycle to do the shopping.

The police detained her because they supposedly termination of his identity document did not allow him to circulate at that time. That afternoon they found her hanged by the cord of a garment, after having spent hours asking for help. The insistence of her family and, over time, the tests raised doubts about whether she had really taken her own life and an expertise contradicted her initial autopsy, stating that she suffered “strangulation asphyxiation“.

Now, Dr. Federido Putelli, one of the family’s representatives, reported that the Villa Mercedes Appeals Chamber approved the change of cover for “Aggravated torture resulting in death”, but did not accept the request for the complaint to change the rating to “femicide“.

The lawyer also told the media The corridor what was requested investigate the medical examiner Gustavo Lafourcade, in charge of the first autopsy. In that study, it was determined that Magalí had “bruises on her arms” and “ashes below her knees,” compatible with self defensebut this was not included in the death certificate.

The expert Vanina Elizondo explained that the body had more than ten bruises, he was missing two muscles y an artery in the neck and called the report “incomplete and perhaps even confusing.”

The police officers charged as “co-perpetrators” are the ex-commissioner Reinaldo Claverothe former deputy commissioner Marcos Ontiverosthe former petty officer Eugenia Arguello and the exagent Victoria Torres. All were expelled from the San Luis Police in November 2022 for committing “very serious disciplinary offenses.”

After they are resolved claims and annulments made by the defenders before the Superior Court of Justice, the file will return to the hands of the Multifuero Court of Santa Rosa, in charge of Judge Jorge Pinto. Thus, the Morales family could request the preventive prison of the defendants.

“They wanted to cover everything up”

Three years after that “dubious death”, relatives and friends of Magalí marched through Santa Rosa del Conlara together with feminist organizations of San Luis and Mendoza to the door of the police station where the victim died.

In this sense, Celeste, the sister of the deceased woman, gave an interview in which she criticized the judicial process and again targeted the uniformed officers. “They obviously wanted to cover everything up.. It was found that they killed her. I don’t understand how Lafourcade continues to work. The autopsy was incomplete, which made it worse than a first-year medicine boy,” he told the local media. The Chorrillero.

“The babies they found out a year and a half later, we tried not to get information to him, it was in times of pandemic, it helped to find a way back to how we could explain to them. They take it well, but three years have passed and there are many things that one gets tired of, “commented the woman.

“Everything hurts us, but we have to fight it. Even if it is a minimum, it can change a lot. If it hadn’t been for everyone’s movement, the self-summoned, the media, everyone, maybe nothing would have advanced“, hill.

