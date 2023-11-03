30 years of trans-Art: exhibition, book presentation and performances – mica

The trans-art performances of the interdisciplinary Salzburg artist Astrid Rieders have been practicing an artistic dialogue between fine art and new music for 30 years now, where two artists and thus two worlds and the associated environments meet. This is always about encounters between two dialogue partners in a shared “strangeness”. This “foreignness” is also seen as an alternative to the concept of the “other” and thus refers, among other things, to relevant (transformative) positions as described by the Bulgarian-French psychoanalyst Julia Kristeva, among others.

To mark the milestone anniversary, Astrid Rieder is showing a showcase of her previous work from Thursday, November 16th, 2023 to Sunday, November 19th, 2023.

These include sketch pads from her beginnings of unidirectional drawing for new music in concert halls, as well as selected large drawings that were part of her performance series – developed at the Salzburg Künstlerhaus and taking place monthly since 2016 do trans-Art were created.

Astrid Rieder there trans-Art

The selected performances will also be shown continuously and in full length in a video installation. Like that 21. do trans-Art Performance with the sitar player Georg Waach from 2018, a performance from 2019 with the Latvian musician Baiba Dekena in the [Stiegenhausmusik] in Innsbruck or the 43. do trans-Art Performance with guitarist Agustin Castilla Avila from 2020. The 63. do trans-Art Performance with cellist Sebastian Jolles shows the social division in which the world found itself in 2021 and represents a warning to society. In the 78. do trans-Art Performance In 2022, double bassist Margarethe Maierhofer-Lischka plays a historical instrument that was finally found and repaired after a long search, and in the 83rd performance of the performance series in 2023 do trans-Art Guitarist Leonie Rothbucher floats musically across the continents. The most current performance in the exhibition is the trans-art performance on 1. Grazer Impro Fest with Masimba Hwati and the Floating Improvisers am 25. August 2023.

The exhibition 30 Years of Art – Astrid Rieder is open from Thursday, November 16th, 2023 – Sunday, November 19th, 2023, daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, November 16th, 2023, at 6 p.m., visitors can trans-Art Try it out yourself: In Astrid Rieder’s workshop, participants alternate between looking at the paper screen and entering into a dialogue with a musical performance partner.

On Saturday, November 18th, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. there will be the presentation of the freshly printed 2nd conference proceedings on the SUMMIT of trans-Art 2022. There will be one at 7:30 p.m trans-Art Performance with Astrid Rieder and the cellist Sebastian Jolles will take place. Afterwards, visitors are invited to enjoy the exhibition and a buffet.

Admission free!

30 years of trans art

Workshop, book presentation, exhibition and trans-art performance.

Don, 16.11.2023 – Son, 19.11.2023 November

Appendix Art Hub

Künstlerhaus Salzburg

Hellbrunnerstrasse 3

5020 Salzburg

https://www.astrid-rieder.com/

