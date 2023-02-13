LOS ANGELES – As photogenic and theatrical as Hollywood, the Levante Trofeo is a “California driving”-proof Super SUV with the design, performance and numbers of a real Motor Valley supercar. The exciting qualities of the Maserati sport utility vehicle have given further prestige to the already extraordinary contents of a very long journey in the Golden State – a double hourglass itinerary between the coast, the city and the mountains – in which we spent a total of almost 50 hours at the wheel, traveling 1700 miles on each land type.





Since the Levante Trofeo with the masterpiece 3.8L V8 engine developed in collaboration with Ferrari is one of the most exclusive models (prices from 178,000 euros) of the Trident – and also since the Modena-based manufacturer is the most luxurious brand of the Stellantis Group – every Californian move has been accompanied by that sense of special occasion that only very few cars are able to convey to the driver, passengers and passers-by.

Beautiful by night, by day and in front of any background like all visually harmonious objects, the Levante Trofeo mixes technical mastery and glamorous notes; sporty attitude and classic elegance; contemporary bearing and maximum versatility of use. The oxide green color chosen by Maserati USA fits the bill and the silhouette, restoring almost illusory proportions to the eye. The solid off-road capabilities and the four-wheel drive – two fundamental elements in traveling the snowy roads of the Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks – are camouflaged by lines and proportions attributable to the most refined Italian style, so much so that even the valets of Los Angeles certainly do not unaccustomed to moving custom cars, they have always welcomed us with a “wow, what a cool car!”





Bringing the revs to the limiter at each start at the traffic lights is another favorite pastime of the Americans because between stringent limits and a thousand traffic rules, drag-racing is one of the few forms of motoring emancipation. Also in this case, thanks to its 580 horsepower V8 turbo – the Levante Trofeo is a true marvel (0-100 km/h in 4 seconds) both in terms of acceleration and acoustics. Guttural and vibrant, the 3.8L of the Maserati Levante is a poem like the lush landscapes that flow out of the windows outside the city of angels and towards Santa Barbara along California State Route 1, also known as the Pacific Highway.





Crammed with parcels and suitcases (the load capacities of the Levante are excellent with volumes from 580 to 1625 litres) we almost always travel at around 60/70 miles per hour and the eight-cylinder engine proceeds at a rate of less than 2000rpm; at these speeds consumption is around 14l/100km which will then be the total value of the entire journey. On the dynamic side, it is interesting to note how the set-up and suspensions, which can be adjusted through the driving modes (normal, sport, racing, off-road), are able to cheer winding routes such as the scenic Highway-1 near Big Sur, gradually becoming more comfortable with the increase in pace. Just as roomy and comfortable are the interiors in carbon, alcantara, leather and contrasting stitching. The ergonomic seats offer support to the loins, back, hips. The driving position is well calibrated like most of the controls. The multimedia system is intuitive and comprehensive, and the high fidelity has crystal clear sound as well as powerful hip-hop concert bass. As we pass Montecito and San Luis Obispo, the rap metric from the Real 92.3 FM station pours out of the speakers of the Levante which, together with palm trees, fertile hills and waves crashing at the edge of the roadway, is a distinctive feature of West Coast culture. An area on the edge of the Western world that in the travel imagination is best served by a convertible. However, the reality is that once you leave Southern California, temperatures plummet and all-wheel drive becomes an important added value. Especially in visits to high altitudes where in the cold months the asphalt is slippery and often paved with ice. The curves and hairpin bends of the mountain passes with little traffic are also the ideal context in which to enjoy the excellent handling of the Levante Trofeo which, in addition to the 302 km/h top speed and the ability to remain flat when changing direction, seduces lovers of driving with precise steering, great handling, reactive responses and a motorsport feeling from the aluminum paddles behind the steering wheel, connected to the 8-speed automatic gearbox.

February 10, 2023



The exceptional sporting performance and chiseled design of the Levante Trofeo V8 underline how the companies in the Motor Valley are today the absolute reference also in the sector of high-performance sports SUVs. According to the numbers of dealerships in SoCal, Italian cars built in the provinces of Modena and Bologna are the most seductive and desired by Californians and it’s not just a question of speed, which is often not even exploitable in the United States (due to hefty fines and too beautiful to be crossed quickly). In America and beyond, the great appeal of cars like the Levante Trofeo lies in presenting to distant worlds a perfect synthesis of heritage, technical avant-garde, status and emotion. The Maserati SUV enchants first of all through an aesthetic, mechanical and artisan soul that brings back to the arts, culture, creativity and the incomparable history of the Bel Paese.

Driving in California; recommendations for use

California is a chill-out state but on the road, most Americans are more uncompromising than the Swiss. Compared to many European locations, driving in America isn’t particularly fun for a variety of reasons; there are millions of rules that change constantly, so many slow vehicles on winding roads that (almost) always have a united double stripe and because behind the wheel, many motorists respond angrily to every unexpected manoeuvre. The road system, especially in urban centres, is convulsive; full of stop & go. Outside the boulevards and state roads, the grid plan is in fact regulated by infinite 4-stop intersections. Everyone has to stop and we take turns but in most cases, a roundabout or the simple precedence would certainly be more favorable in reducing time and consumption. One doubts whether the continuous (and often unnecessary) stops and starts in urban contexts have been conceived to please oil producers.

05 February 2023



Speed ​​limits – which vary from 55 to 70 miles per hour outside built-up areas – are substantially respected with an upward difference of about 10 percent. Traveling at 80 mph on highways is acceptable, and on the highway – as well as on state routes and in the city – it can be passed on both the right and left. The consequence of this is greater risks, and too many cars that do not move from what we use as the fast lane. Short and long journeys are then always accompanied by a forest of bizarre rules in constant change, and you have to drive by constantly reading the signs. At some traffic lights it is possible to turn right on red, while at others it is not. Ditto for the right lane which only sometimes forces you to turn. Making a mistake and having to change side of the road, or implement any last minute maneuver that we consider normal, is greeted by vehement honking of the horn, insults, free revving to block the passage of those who try to enter. In most cases, putting the arrow is not needed because hardly anyone slows down to let you pass. Finally, it will be that the price of petrol is lower (on average we are between 3.5 and 5.5 dollars a gallon, depending on the distributor and location) but American motorists seem to have no knowledge of the concept of inertia or saving resources. They accelerate like a Formula 1 start at each traffic light (even if the next one is two hundred meters away) and then brake abruptly consuming brakes and fuel in a gratuitous and excessive way.