Original title: 36-year-old male singer persuaded netizens to stay away from betel nut before he died of oral cancer

Screenshot of Fu Song’s last update of dynamic video

According to reports, singer Fu Song once participated in Hunan Satellite TV’s “Happy Boys”, thus entering the entertainment industry, and released his first EP “Snow White”, and then released “Sing and Cry” which made him the most popular music in Guangzhou pop music year. Male singer title. Regrettably, on September 10, Fu Song died of oral cancer at the age of 36.

In mourning him, his friend said: “May he have a good journey, and may he be in another world, no more betel nut, no pain, no cancer.”

It is understood that Fu Song, a native of Hunan, loves chewing betel nut, and his oral cancer is caused by betel nut. In June this year, Fu Song updated his last vlog. He revealed that oral cancer had recurred three times, and he also showed his wounds to netizens, with half of his face festering.

He said bitterly that his greatest happiness is to hope that the wound will not hurt at night so that he can sleep well. In addition, he also advised netizens who like chewing betel nut not to take chances and stay away from betel nut.

Betel nut has long been listed as a first-class carcinogen by WHO

Chewing betel nut is a hobby of many people, especially in Hunan, people chew one after meals, travel, even chatting and walking. However, betel nut has long been listed as a first-class carcinogen by WHO.

In 2018, the Chinese Stomatological Association and the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention investigated the status of betel nut chewing and oral cancer among people in Hunan Province. At that time, in the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Ward of Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, 45 of 50 inpatients suffered from oral cancer, of which 45 were diagnosed with oral cancer. 44 people had a long history of chewing betel nut in large quantities.

Medical practitioners generally believe that the chemical substances in betel nut, after chewing, form nitroso groups, which are clearly carcinogenic compounds. At the same time, due to the hardness of betel nut, it is easy to cause mechanical trauma to the oral mucosa during chewing. The oral mucosa is often in a damaged state and is prone to inflammation, accompanied by frequent oral ulcers, and cell necrosis mutations are prone to occur in the process of mucosal cell growth. become cancer cells, which evolve into oral cancer.

When the former State Food and Drug Administration announced the list of carcinogens in 2017, betel nut was listed as a first-class carcinogen. Why are so many people still eating?

The answer is simple: eat it and become addicted!

For many people, betel nut and cigarettes have many similarities, one of which is addiction. “Betel nut is a moderately addictive product.” This product definition is used by the brokerage research report to analyze its vast market space.

In 2019, the National Health and Medical Commission mentioned in the interpretation of the “Healthy Oral Action Plan (2019-2025)” that it is necessary to intervene in high-risk behaviors such as long-term betel nut chewing, etc., to promote the masses to develop healthy behaviors and lifestyles.

The betel nut brand has sponsored many programs

It is worth noting that on September 17 last year, the website of the State Administration of Radio and Television issued a notice, deciding to stop using radio, television and online audio-visual programs to promote and sell betel nut and its products from now on. Check cleanup.

It is reported that as early as 2019, the Hunan Province Betel Nut Food Industry Association issued the “Notice on Stopping Advertising”, requiring all enterprises to stop all domestic advertising from now on, and all must be completed before March 15; March 2021 , Guangzhou city media and outdoor advertisements have stopped publishing betel nut advertisements, Guangzhou has also strengthened the daily monitoring of betel nut advertisements, and controlled the release activities of betel nut advertisements from the source.

However, this did not affect the promotion of the betel nut brand. According to statistics from Securities Daily, in October 2020, a certain betel nut brand became “This! It is the exclusive title party of the Slam Dunk 3 program; in July 2021, the brand will sponsor “Rap Listen to Me 2”.

In the advertisement of the fifth season of “Tucao Conference” in 2021, a “Xiangtan Puzi” wolfberry betel nut, which claims to be healthier, is its sponsor. The slogan of this betel nut is “It’s better to have wolfberry, and make complaints more fierce.” The brand also sponsored the variety show “Deyun Douxiao Club”. When the cross talk actors were resting, the betel nut was placed next to them.

According to reports, in China, more than 95% of the fresh betel nut fruit is produced in Hainan, which was once the largest origin of betel nut in the world. As of the end of 2016, Hainan’s betel nut planted an area of ​​nearly 100,000 square kilometers, with an output of more than 230,000 tons. Betel nut has become the “tree of wealth” for more than 2.3 million farmers in Hainan. During the annual picking season, one person can earn 50,000 to 60,000 yuan just by picking.

Another betel nut province is Hunan. According to public information, as of December 2019, the annual output value of the national betel nut industry reached 40 billion yuan, of which Hunan accounted for 3/4, with an annual output value of 30 billion yuan.

According to the Daily Economic News, Morning News, Securities Daily, etc.Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: