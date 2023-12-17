365 Days of Smiles: Finding Joy in the Simple Pleasures of Daily Calendars

365 Pages of Smiles

By Ma Xingyu

As the new year approaches, many people start thinking about purchasing a new calendar to usher in the coming year. For Ma Xingyu, the act of buying a calendar for her grandmother turned into a heartwarming experience that highlighted the importance of finding joy in the simple things in life.

When Ma Xingyu offered to buy her grandmother a calendar online, she was met with resistance. Her grandmother had already purchased a hand-shred calendar from the “2 Yuan Supermarket,” and no amount of persuasion could change her mind. Ma Xingyu knew that the calendar her grandmother had purchased was the traditional “Old Almanac” with auspicious days printed on it, a staple in many households in China.

Despite not being superstitious, Ma Xingyu’s grandmother had a special attachment to the hand-shred calendar. In the past, these calendars were a common sight in markets, with vendors competing in size, price, and content to attract buyers. While some focused on humor and jokes, others offered themes such as quizzes, food, and life tips.

For Ma Xingyu’s grandmother, the hand-shred calendar served as more than just a date tracker. As her reading ability weakened with age, she utilized the calendar as a ledger to keep track of her daily activities, such as when she paid the electricity bill or bought essential items. It was a simple yet effective way for her to stay organized.

In a heartwarming twist, Ma Xingyu’s best friend purchased a comic calendar online, transforming the act of daily calendar reading into a source of joy and inspiration. Not only did the calendar feature humorous illustrations and text, but her friend also used it as a tool to record one happy thing every day. Over time, she became a “spiritual rich man” with 365 recorded happy moments.

Inspired by her friend’s approach, Ma Xingyu decided to purchase a calendar for her grandmother online and expose her to the daily dose of joy and wisdom that it could provide. Despite her grandmother’s initial resistance and playful scolding from her father about extravagant spending, Ma Xingyu knew that the smile on her grandmother’s face was worth it.

As the new year approaches, the story of Ma Xingyu and her grandmother serves as a reminder of the power of finding joy in the simple things in life. Whether it’s through a hand-shred calendar, a comic calendar, or a daily phone call with a loved one, the opportunity to embrace moments of happiness is always within reach.

