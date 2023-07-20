37th Global Music Huading Awards: Celebrating Music’s Uniting Power

The 37th Global Music Huading Awards Release Ceremony is set to take place from September 15th to 16th, 2023. As the first music awards ceremony following a brand upgrade, this year’s Huading Awards will have the theme of “Music Consolidates the World” and will aim to showcase the multicultural aspects of Macao’s blend of Chinese and Western cultures. Through the universal language of music, the ceremony intends to bridge cultural gaps and foster cultural exchanges among China, Portuguese-speaking countries, and the rest of the world.

The organizing committee of the Huading Awards recently unveiled the main visual poster for the launch ceremony in Macau. The poster features a binaural tripod made up of light and shadow, along with musical notes, highlighting the sophisticated and fashionable image of the Huading Award after its brand upgrade.

Having successfully organized 36 awards ceremonies worldwide, the Huading Award has emerged as the world‘s premier people’s choice honor for audiences. In addition to being one of Asia’s most influential entertainment awards, the Huading Award plays a significant role in connecting Asian cultures with the rest of the world. The 2023 brand upgrade and sustainable strategic development plan aims to make the Huading Awards comparable to esteemed ceremonies such as the Oscars and Grammys in various indicators by 2027, solidifying its status as one of the most influential entertainment awards globally.

Reflecting on the history of the Huading Awards, notable artists such as Andy Lau, Jacky Cheung, Zhao Yazhi, Chen Daoming, Pu Cunxin, Jackie Chan, Nicole Kidman, Nicolas Cage, Quentin Talundino, Avril Lavigne, Zhang Jiahui, Andy Weir, Natalie Portman, Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Michelle Yeoh have been honored on the prestigious Huading Awards stage. Nearly 500 Chinese and foreign artists have stood alongside the growth of the Huading Awards, witnessing its ups and downs and sharing its glory. Hollywood super producer Don Mitchell once expressed, “The Huading Award is an award chosen by the people and comes from China with a population of over 1.4 billion. I believe that as the Huading Award continues to grow, China should create an international entertainment awards ceremony that represents the Chinese audience’s perspective on world entertainment programs and stars.” This statement underscores the vital role the Huading Awards plays in promoting global cultural exchange.

The 37th Huading Awards will feature a total of 10 music awards, including accolades for the most popular singer of the year in the world/Asia/China, the most popular group/band of the year, the most popular emerging singer of the year, and the highly esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award. Fans and industry observers alike eagerly await the announcement of the winners and anticipate who will take home the coveted trophies in each category.

