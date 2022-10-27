Original title: 3D action “Lunistice” will be released on Steam on November 10, the cute civet cat adventure

The 3D action “Lunistice” will be released on Steam on November 10, the cute civet cat adventure

Publisher Deck13 recently announced that its 3D world action game “Lunistice” will be released on Steam on November 10. It does not support Chinese for the time being. Players will play a cute civet cat and start a three-dimensional adventure.

·《Lunistics》：Steam address

The retro look of Lunistice is heavily inspired by early 90s 3D graphics, featuring bouncy enemies and a fluffy heroine, created with simple but fun gameplay and a cute PlayStation 1 / SEGA Saturn inspired art style. Players will take on the role of Tanuki, jumping and fighting in her dreams! What secrets await her on the moon – her ultimate destination?

· Features of this game:

• Affordable.

• Experience seven different dream states.

• Test your skills in the included Speedrun mode and play as characters from other games.

• Enjoy the warm atmosphere and retro aesthetic.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: