Original title: 3D printed sneakers roll out to new heights, Dior and Reebok join the melee

Author: 1626 trend selection

Although it is only two months into 2023, shoe lovers must have captured some of this year’s fashion trends through Internet hotspots, fashion weeks and other channels.

Among them, ‘3D printing’ is definitely the latest fashion keyword, because it has a good performance in the street and fashion fields.

Let’s take a look at some noteworthy 3D printing products released in the past two months, which will likely affect the next popular trend in 2023.

RAINS Puffer Boot

At this year’s Paris Fashion Week, the Danish brand RAINS showed off their latest collaboration with Zellerfeld, a 3D printed shoe named Puffer Boot.

YZYSN 9 3D PRNTD BT

Heron Preston x Zellerfel HERON01

After cooperating with Kanye West, Heron Preston and others last year, the 3D printing company Zellerfeld has accumulated a certain amount of heat in the shoe circle. At the same time, it also made a lot of Sneakerheads discover a new way to play sneakers. It is definitely one of the pioneers in this field. .

The weird shape makes this pair of ‘puffer boots’ look like a handmade artwork from the future. According to the official description, its biggest highlight is that both sides have implanted a newly developed padding element in the instep position, 90% of which are for us. the air you breathe.

This is definitely a major technological advance for Zellerfeld, as it used to be a very tedious process to incorporate foam into 3D printed textiles.

After cooperating with RAINS this time, Zellerfeld will thoroughly explore the ecology of 3D printing products, because this technology can easily improve the comfort of 3D printing products and has great potential for development in the future.

Currently RAINS and Zellerfeld have not yet disclosed whether Puffer Boot will be on sale, it is more like a display of emerging 3D technology.

DIOR 3D Derby Shoes

With the application of 3D printing technology in the fashion field in recent years, French fashion brand DIOR also brought its own 3D printing products this year.

@_thibo

DIOR’s menswear designer Thibo Denis took the lead in revealing the new pair of 3D printed Derby Shoes. From the pictures, we can see that the shoes have two versions: high top and low top.

The special linear structure made of 3D printing can be clearly seen on the body and sole of this pair of Derby Shoes, and the details are supplemented by leather embellishments, which is low-key and full of layering as a whole. At the same time, the traditional shoelace design is replaced by elastic bands, creating a sense of avant-garde fashion atmosphere.

DIOR 3D Derby Shoes

In recent years, under the trend of street leather shoes, Derby Shoes have become the styling artifacts of many players.

Dior’s novelty 3D printed Derby Shoes perfectly combines the classic silhouette with emerging technology, which is enough to attract the attention of many fashion players.

After Dior took the lead in launching 3D printed Derby Shoes, we have reason to believe that other luxury brands and fashion brands will release 3D printed products one after another in 2023. The collision between technology and fashion is worth looking forward to.

BOTTER x Reebok

During Paris Fashion Week in 2023, Antwerp designer brand BOTTER released a collaboration with sports brand Reebok, which quickly attracted widespread attention.

The latest Venus Comb Murex Shell shoes launched by both parties show people the development prospects of 3D printing technology.

The silhouette of this pair of shoes is reminiscent of Reebok’s retro football shoes. According to the official description, its grooved sole design is inspired by the shells that the Greek goddess Venus used to comb her hair in legend.

The weird sole of Venus Comb Murex Shell comes from the support of 3D printing technology developed by HP Hewlett-Packard.

After HP printed the shoe prototype, the BOTTER and Reebok teams will digitally print and color it. It is reported that the printing and production of the Venus Comb Murex Shell only takes 15 days.

This cooperation with BOTTER is also Reebok’s first leap towards fashion innovation and sustainable development after being acquired by Authentic Brands Group. This most pioneering and experimental joint project in the fashion industry deserves to be discovered by more people.

MSCHF Big Red Boots

Speaking of the most popular product in the shoe circle after the beginning of 2023, it is undoubtedly the Big Red Boots launched by the New York creative group MSCHF.

According to the official description, this pair of ‘A Boy Wooden Boots’ is made of TPU rubber and EVA materials through 3D printing technology. It restores the shape in the two-dimensional world at 1:1. The huge integrated shoe body design also makes players feel To the unprecedented freshness.

Kanye West

Perhaps because its exaggerated shape fits the current Big Shos aesthetics created by Kanye West and Balenciaga, it was sought after by fashion players at home and abroad as soon as it was released, and the popularity of the boots on social media also made these boots extremely popular. high traffic.

With the release of different styles such as wide-leg pants, jeans, and shorts, it also makes people see more possibilities for wearing this pair of ‘A Boy Wooden Boots’.

StockX platform price

The hype surrounding the ‘Astro Boy Boots’ seems to have surpassed anyone’s imagination, as the boots, initially priced at $350, have been fired up to close to $2,000 on the secondary market, making them the most expensive pair of boots of 2023 so far.

In recent years, integrated design has gradually become popular, and 3D technology has played a key role in it, so we have reason to believe that this is not a flash in the pan, and 3D printing will inevitably become the next popular keyword.

Thanks to the efforts of various brands, the application of 3D printing in shoe circles has become more and more common in recent years, which can change the traditional shoe manufacturing model to a certain extent and push the development of shoe design a big step forward.

Today, traditional sports brands such as Nike and adidas have begun to use 3D printing technology. As more and more brands use it as a selling point, 3D printing technology may have an important impact on the future trend of shoe circles. Let us wait and see.